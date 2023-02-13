Chiefs backup QB Chad Henne rides into sunset, announces retirement after win over Eagles

Chad Henne is riding into the sunset.

The backup quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs enjoyed Sunday’s Super Bowl win with a beer and a retirement announcement. Henne told his Instagram followers just hours after the game that he’s “calling it a career.”

He did so with a well-deserved smile on his face.

A 13-year NFL veteran, Henne hasn’t seen much action while backing up Patrick Mahomes for four seasons. But when he’s been called upon at critical playoff junctures, he’s delivered — most notably during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in January.

Mahomes was sidelined with a high ankle spring during the second quarter of the divisional round matchup. Henne took over Chiefs leading 10-7, but a punt pinned the Chiefs at their own 2-yard line. He responded by leading a 98-yard touchdown drive that prompted Chiefs fans to chant his name at Arrowhead Stadium. He completed 5-of-7 passes and capped the drive with a touchdown pass to Travis Kelce. Mahomes returned after halftime, and the Chiefs held on for a 27-20 win.

Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Henne likewise delivered in the playoffs following the 2020 season. Mahomes was concussed late in a divisional round game against the Cleveland Browns. Henne took over late with the Chiefs leading, 22-17. While he threw an interception on his first full possession, he got the job done at the end.

Henne led the Chiefs on an eight-play, 24-yard drive that allowed Kansas City to burn the final 4:09 off the game clock and secure victory. The drive included a 13-yard Henne scramble to set up fourth-and-1 and a pass to Tyreek Hill on the following fourth-down play to ice the win.

Backup quarterback isn’t football’s most glamorous position, but it’s critical when called upon. Henne delivered when the Chiefs needed him and can proudly retire with a pair of Super Bowl rings.

Prior to serving as Kansas City’s backup, he played five seasons for the Jaguars and four for the Dolphins, who drafted him in the second round in 2008.