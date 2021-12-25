Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Steelers Wire for Week 16

The Hamden Journal

Chiefs announce flurry of roster moves, COVID updates for Week 16

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced a number of roster moves, injury report additions and COVID-19 updates ahead of their Week 16 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

We found out earlier that the Chiefs would activate WR Tyreek Hill today from the Reserve/COVID-19 list for Sunday. The team made that move official, and they announced that there are three more players who will have a chance to play in Week 16, but those players have yet to clear the league’s return-to-play protocols.

Injury report additions:

LB Nick Bolton, TE Travis Kelce, OL Lucas Niang will all be listed as questionable for the game. They’ve not yet cleared the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, but each player will test ahead of the game with a chance to play on Sunday. If they don’t test out, they’ll be made inactive for the game.

Practice squad elevations:

  • DB Dicaprio Bootle

  • TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart

  • DB Josh Jackson

  • P Johnny Townsend

Johnny Townsend will fill in for his brother Tommy this week.

With Armani Watts and Rashad Fenton on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team will elevate Dicaprio Bootle and Josh Jackson.

With Travis Kelce’s status in question, Nakia Griffin-Steward also comes up from the practice squad.

Coaching staff placed in COVID-19 protocols:

Several assistants on the Chiefs’ coaching staff have tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be able to coach on Sunday. That group includes the following coaches:

  • Chiefs QB coach Mike Kafka – His responsibilities will be absorbed by OC Eric Bieniemy and assistant QB coach David Girardi

  • Chiefs RB coach Greg Lewis – His responsibilities will be absorbed by Eric Bieniemy and Offensive Quality Control Coach Porter Ellett.

  • Chiefs assistant OL coach Corey Matthaei – His responsibilities will be absorbed by various members of the staff.

Players remaining on the Reserve/COVID-19 list:

  • WR Gehrig Dieter (PS) – 12/18

  • K Harrison Butker – 12/20

  • CB Rashad Fenton – 12/21

  • DB Armani Watts – 12/21

  • OL Kyle Long – 12/21

  • WR Daurice Fountain (PS) – 12/21

  • LB Darius Harris (PS) – 12/21

  • OT Mike Remmers (IR) – 12/22

  • P Tommy Townsend – 12/24

