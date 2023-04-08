Chiefs agree to terms with wide receiver Richie James on one-year deal, source says

The Chiefs on Friday agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran wide receiver Richard “Richie” James, a source familiar with the situation confirmed with The Star.

Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound James spent the 2022 season with the New York Giants, appearing in 17 games with four starts. He produced career-high numbers in catches (57), yards receiving (569) and touchdowns (4), and contributed 24 punt returns for 174 yards.

James, 27, joins a Chiefs wide receiver group currently led by Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore, and the Chiefs could use James on special teams as a returner.

James’ arrival is timely because the Chiefs lost wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman in free agency, while Justin Watson remains an unrestricted free agent.

The Chiefs’ newest wide receiver originally entered the NFL in 2018 out of Middle Tennessee as a seventh-round pick with the San Francisco 49ers. James totaled 38 catches for 689 yards and three touchdowns from 2018 to 2020 in San Francisco before spending the 2021 season on injured reserve with a knee injury.

The NFL Network first reported the news on Richie agreeing to terms with the Chiefs.