Chicken Soup For The Soul-Owned Halcyon Studios Signs Dara Cohen – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment-owned Halcyon Studios has signed industry vet Dara Cohen as Vice President of Scripted Entertainment.

Cohen will oversee development of Halcyon’s future projects, which include an untitled James Ellroy project and reimaginings of Ernest Hemingway’s Old Man and the Sea and Gary Sherman’s Death Line, revealed recently on its debut development slate.

She will work closely with President of Scripted Entertainment Matt Loze and joins a fast-growing Halcyon executive team.

The indie, which is headed up by David Ellender, was formed last year when Chicken Soup acquired the assets and IP of Sonar Entertainment.

Cohen has 25 years experience across development, production and programing, with past credits including DIY Networks’ The Deck Doctor and Lifetime’s Ring of Fire: The June Carter Cash Story. She has most recently been consulting for A+E, History and Lifetime and used to work for Island/Def Jam Records as Vice President of Content Strategy.

Loze described the hire as a “no-brainer,” adding: “Dara’s experience in film and television development across various genres is unmatched and I know she will be an important part in achieving our goal of bringing high-end premium content to audiences worldwide.”

Cohen said: “The demand for premium content is at an all-time high and Halcyon’s mission to bring quality content to the masses is the perfect answer.”