Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment surges again as it closes deal to buy Redbox

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

CSSE,

+29.96%

shares jumped 29% in preopen trade, after rallying by 30% on Wednesday, as it closes its deal to buy DVD retailer Redbox Entertainment

RDBX,

-52.86% .

The deal calls for each Redbox share to be converted to 0.087 Chicken Soup shares. According to Nasdaq, if the merger closes as anticipated, Redbox will remain halted on Thursday and be suspended effective Aug. 12, 2022.