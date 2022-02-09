House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday fast-walked his way from a question about the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol and into the trending topics panel of Twitter, where he quickly became the fodder of memes and jokes.

ABC’s Rachel Scott asked McCarthy about the Republican National Committee’s resolution, which described the Jan. 6 rioters as “ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.” In reality, the rioters were supporters of former President Donald Trump and were attempting to overturn the 2020 election.

On the Senate side, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) answered a similar question.

“We all were here. We saw what happened,” McConnell said. “It was a violent insurrection with the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election from one administration to the next. That’s what it was.”

But McCarthy took a very different approach, telling Scott (as he power-walked away from her) to make an appointment before he would answer her question. That inspired this reaction on Twitter:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.