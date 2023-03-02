Chick-fil-A bans all kids under 16 unless they’re with adult

These spring chickens clucked for the last time at this fast-food spot.

A Pennsylvania Chick-fil-A has banished kids under 16 from dining in its location unless an adult is with them after lousy behavior from the rowdy teens just wouldn’t stop.

The recent edict made by the Royersfod eatery comes amid relentless misbehavior by unaccompanied minors who are too noisy and too vulgar to be trusted on their own.

While it loves “being a community restaurant and serving guests of all ages,” the Chick-fil-A wrote on its Facebook page, “unacceptable behaviors” by groups of children wasn’t worth welcoming them anymore unless with mom, dad or another adult chaperon.

The only time a person under 16 can enter without supervision is if they order their food at the counter — and then fly the coop.





The Pennsylvania Chick-fil-A announced its decision on Facebook in February. Chick-fil-A Royersford/Facebook

The restaurant, about 30 minutes from Philadelphia, says the youngsters are loud and often curse while also laughing and being rude to employees on the job.

They also swiped decorations while tossing food and trash around and leaving it on tables.

“As you can imagine, this is not a pleasant experience. We want to provide a comfortable and safe environment for our guests and our staff, and also to protect our building. Therefore, we cannot allow this to continue,” Chick-fil-A said.

The kids typically come after being dropped off at a nearby bounce park, and the restaurant is most populated with juveniles on Saturdays and when school is out.

"To those unaccompanied children and teens that have visited us and acted appropriately, we thank you. But we also apologize," the restaurant said. "Due to the numerous extreme behaviors of many of your peers, we must make a blanket rule covering anyone under the age of 16."





The restaurant says it made its decision after recent incidents with customers under 16 being rowdy. Google Maps

While Chick-fil-A took care to tell parents “we are not blaming you,” the business advised them to talk to their children about naughty behavior they’ve witnessed or even participated in.

The directive came after staff “contemplated long and hard” about the prohibition.

“Children and teens are learning to navigate the world free from supervision and often push the boundaries,” the Royersford establishment said. “We simply can’t let them push those boundaries anymore at our restaurant.”

Some applauded Chick-fil-A’s decision on Facebook.

“I witnessed a group of these kids a few weeks ago back on a Saturday while trying to grab lunch and I gotta say, I’m surprised it took you this long to say something,” one commenter said.

“I was there on Monday and what a disaster!,” another chimed in. “I felt for staff. Kudos for taking a stance.”

“This is sad for those teens who are polite, but I agree you had to do this,” another wrote. “My family and I were having dinner there a few weeks ago, and a group of teens did exactly what you described.”

Chick-fil-A is not the only restaurant to take a stand against kids recently.

A New Jersey Italian restaurant said it planned to ban all children under the age of 10 starting March 8.

“We love kids. We really, truly, do. But lately, it’s been extremely challenging to accommodate children,” Nettie’s House of Spaghetti management wrote in a Facebook Post.

“Between noise levels, lack of space for high chairs, cleaning up crazy messes and the liability of kids running around the restaurant, we have decided that it’s time to take control of the situation.”