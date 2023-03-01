Chicago’s top cop David Brown quits after Lori Lightfoot lost re-election

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown turned in his resignation Wednesday, just one day after Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot lost a re-election bid in the Windy City.

Brown served as Chicago’s top cop for two years, a tenure marred by spiking violence and stagnant progress on police reforms — the same issues that caused Lightfoot to become the city’s first incumbent mayor to not be re-elected in four decades.

Brown said in his letter of resignation that he was taking a job at a personal injury law firm based in Texas, the Chicago Tribune reported.

“I will continue to pray that all officers return home to their families safe at the end of their shift,” Brown, 62, said. “May the Good Lord bless the city of Chicago and the men and women who serve and protect this great city.”

Lightfoot said in a statement that his resignation will be effective March 16.





“I accepted his resignation and want to commend him for his accomplishment, not just for the department but for the entire city, including setting a record number of illegal gun recoveries for two consecutive years,” she wrote.

“I personally want to thank him for his service to our city. First Deputy Eric Carter will be appointed as interim superintendent until the new mayor is sworn into office.”





Lightfoot, 60, who drew criticism for failing to curb crime in the Second City, received just 16.4% of the vote, finishing behind former Chicago schools chief Paul Vallas and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson in Tuesday’s vote.

Vallas and Johnson are now headed for a runoff.

“I will be rooting and praying for our next mayor,” Lightfoot said in her concession speech.