Chicago’s mayor-elect warns against ‘demonizing’ rowdy teens

Chicago Mayor-Elect Brandon Johnson responded to this weekend’s violent “Teen Takeover” of the Windy City’s downtown area by urging the public not to “demonize” the hordes of rampaging young people who set cars on fire, clashed with cops and damaged private property.

Johnson, a progressive Democrat and former teacher’s union organizer who was elected mayor earlier this month, released a statement Sunday reacting to the disorder in his city that resulted in a shooting and more than a dozen arrests.

“In no way do I condone the destructive activity we saw in the Loop and lakefront this weekend. It is unacceptable and has no place in our city,” Johnson stated. “However, it is not constrictive to demonize youth who have otherwise been starved of opportunities in their own communities.”

He continued: “Our city must work together to create spaces for youth to gather safely and responsibly, under adult guidance and supervision, to ensure that every part of our city remains welcome for both residents and visitors.”

Johnson, 47, added that it is his goal as mayor to “improve public safety and make Chicago livable for everyone.”

Two nights of unrest, which were organized on social media, saw packs of out-of-control teens clash with cops, brawl with one another, vandalize property, break into and set cars on fire.

One video showed several youngsters jump and dance atop a city bus.





Chicago police said two minors, ages 16 and 17 years old, were wounded when someone in the crowd on East Washington Street opened fire.

No arrests have been made in that incident.

The incoming mayor’s response to the teen-led chaos was met with a swift backlash from conservatives on social media.

“Chicago is so screwed,” wrote Collin Rugg, co-owner of the right-wing news outlet Trending Politics.





“Incredible statement to those who saw the videos of violence and destruction. “Don’t demonize youth,” for a little pop-up riot. It’s actually YOUR fault they did this,” tweeted Mike Cernovich, a conservative conspiracy theorist.

Other critics warned that Johnson’s reaction to the unrest a month before his inauguration did not bode well for Chicago’s future.

“Chicago about to fall to Detroit & Baltimore levels of ruin,” one user wrote, while another predicted: “Chicago will see more of this with Brandon Johnson as mayor. The exodus of businesses, residents and visitors from downtown is only going to get worse. Lawlessness is becoming rampant.”

Chicago’s outgoing mayor Lori Lightfoot also released a statement addressing the “Teen Takeover.”

She said that while many of the youngsters gathered to have a good time and enjoy the unseasonably warm weather, she conceded that some were involved in “reckless, disrespectful and unlawful behavior.”

“As I have said before, we as a city cannot and will not allow any of our public spaces to become a platform for criminal conduct,” Lightfoot wrote. “Most importantly, parents and guardians must know where their children are and be responsible for their actions. Instilling the important values of respect for people and property must begin at home.”

Hundreds — and possibly as many as 1,000 — teens converged on the Chicago Loop for “Teen Takeover” in response to social media posts about a planned gathering near Millennium Park.





Police responded to the scene and turned away many minors from the park.

But a witness reported that despite increased police presence, cops “were still outnumbered.”

At least 15 people, among them six juveniles, were arrested in connection with the unrest. Most were reportedly charged with reckless conduct.