Chicago woman stabs girl’s Chihuahua in unprovoked attack

A Chicago woman allegedly stabbed a Chihuahua multiple times in an unprovoked attack after striking up a conversation with the dog’s 15-year-old owner during their daily stroll.

Jeanette Olivo, 61, began chatting with the teen girl, who was walking her 12-year-old family pooch, Bebe, on Monday afternoon near her home on West Irving Park Road, Fox 32 Chicago reported.

Moments later, the woman ran toward Bebe and stabbed him with a knife, according to court documents cited by the outlet.

The girl took off running with her wounded pet, but Olivo chased them and stabbed the animal several more times, officials said.

Olivo fled the scene and dropped the knife about a block away, but the girl’s father caught up with her and held the alleged attacker until cops arrived, CBS News reported.

Jeanette Olivo, 61, was charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal and aggravated assault. Chicago Police Department

She has been charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal and aggravated assault. She is due in court on Tuesday.

Bebe suffered serious injuries and has undergone surgery.

The Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation helped raise more than $9,000 in just two days to pay for Bebe’s medical care.

The nonprofit group posted updates on Facebook about the dog’s condition.

Olivo allegedly began chatting with the teen before running toward the dog and stabbing it. Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation

“He was lucky that the knife missed his major vital organs,” the Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation said. Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation

The 12-year-old Chihuahua has returned home and is recovering well, his owners said. Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation

“The dog is still alive and we are helping to save him. So far so good. No pneumothorax – THANK GOD!!! He did very well overnight and there are so far no observed complications,” the foundation said on Wednesday.

“He was lucky that the knife missed his major vital organs,” it added.

In its last update, the Garrido group wrote: “WE DID IT TOGETHER – WE SAVED BEBE!”

It said the dog “is happy to be home and is recovering surrounded by his loving family. We are grateful to the doctor who performed his life saving surgery.

“His 15 year old sister is doing better too; but the trauma she endured will take years to overcome. Thank God she knew how to fight the attacker,” it added.

The foundation’s John Garrido called the attack a “horrific” act.

“Everybody focuses in on the evil this one person did, but we have over 250 people who stepped up to help this family,” he told ABC 7 Chicago.

Meanwhile, Bebe is on the road to recovery.

“He’s doing great. He’s eating good,” owner Ana Gabriela Jasso told the news outlet. “He was even barking with the other dogs, so that’s a good sign to them.”

“She needs to be held accountable. This cannot be happening,” owner Sergio Macias said about the suspect. Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation

The dog’s other owner, Sergio Macias, said the suspect “needs to be in jail. She needs to be held accountable. This cannot be happening.”

According to police records cited by WGN-TV, Olivo was arrested on Dec. 10 in an unrelated incident and charged with aggravated assault and battery.