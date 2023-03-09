Chicago woman, Genesis Escobar, killed while attempting robbery

A 7-month pregnant Chicago woman was shot and killed by a team of drug dealers she was trying to rob, a report said.

The woman — identified by family as 21-year-old Genesis Escobar — had orchestrated the heist with her boyfriend, a law enforcement source told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Escobar climbed into a car parked in the city’s Belmont Cragin neighborhood around 1 p.m., when her intended victims shot her in the shoulder, back and hand, police confirmed.

Her killers then threw her body into the street and dumped a pile of cash on top of Escobar before speeding off, witnesses reported.

Escobar’s unnamed boyfriend — who had been stationed outside the car during the shooting — allegedly grabbed some of the cash and fled, leaving the gasping expectant mother on the ground, the source revealed.





Genesis Escobar, the Chicago pregnant woman killed Monday afternoon in a botched robbery.

Escobar was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Escobar’s baby daughter, expected to be born in two months, was also killed in the shooting.

Escobar — who had been arrested several times in recent years — was on probation for a misdemeanor battery conviction and was under indictment on a felony count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, court records obtained by the Sun-Times show.





Police tape surrounds cars where the botched robbery took place in Chicago on Monday. FOX32





The shooting happened in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on March 7, 2023. FOX32

Other charges of retail theft and drug possession had been dropped, court records show.

“I don’t know if she was into some kind of trouble,” family friend Iris Alvarez told CBS.

According to Alvarez, Escobar had come to visit Alvarez’s daughter just before the shooting.





Escobar was 7 months pregnant, and both the mother and child were killed in the shooting.

“She texted my daughter and told my daughter: ‘Please help me! I’m in trouble!’” Alvarez said. “But my daughter was sleeping.”

The two were abruptly awoken by the sound of gunshots and the sight of their dying friend.

No arrests have been made. Police are still investigating.