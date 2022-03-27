Chicago transit worker accused of shooting man at station after scuffle

A Chicago Transit Authority worker was arrested for allegedly shooting a man after an altercation at a transit station in the Windy City over the weekend, police said.

The 53-year-old worker, identified as Sylvester Adams, was busted just moments after he allegedly shot a 37-year-old man around 2 a.m. Saturday morning at the 95th/Dan Ryan Red Line stop.

Police said Adams and the victim got into an argument after the man was disturbing customers at the station.

The dispute turned physical — with the victim shoving Adams to the ground, cops said.

After the victim fled down the stairs, Adams allegedly drew a gun and shot him several times, cops said.

The victim was hospitalized in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his back, abdomen and left leg, police said.

CTA said the worker was employed as a customer assistant and was not allowed to carry a firearm.

“Based on our own investigation, we can also confirm that this employee was in violation of several CTA workforce rules, including one that expressly prohibits the possession of a firearm,” the agency said in a statement.

The CTA is “pursuing termination” of Adams, the agency said.

With Post Wires