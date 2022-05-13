Chicago suburb Aurora adopts law limiting how long dogs can bark

This city has gone barking mad!

Aurora, Ill., which is near Chicago, recently adopted a law that not only curbs the number of pets kept by residents — but also limits noises the animals can make outside.

Under the new rules, Aurorians can own no more than four “companion” or farm animals per home and only up to two of the same species, according to WMAQ-TV.

A “companion animal” is reportedly defined as “a dog, cat, ferret, rabbit, guinea pig, or hamster.”

Owners who had more than four pets before the ordinance would be exempt under a grandfather clause, the station said.

Dog owners will also now be fined if their pup makes “excessive noise” during certain times of the day, according to a revised animal control ordinance.

Owners who had more than four pets before the ordinance would be exempt under a grandfather clause, the station said. Denver Post via Getty Images

Animals are prohibited from making “excessive noise” for over 15 consecutive minutes from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. the first day, and more than 10 minutes from 10:01 p.m. to 6:59 p.m. the next day, the report said.

Complaints could be corroborated by recordings or multiple witnesses.