‘Chicago PD’ Pauses Production After Positive Covid Tests – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Filming on Season 9 of the NBC drama Chicago PD has been suspended today after a number of positive Covid tests, including cases in Zone A, which includes the cast and those who directly interact with them, I have learned.

Chicago PD, from Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, was among a number of series — including the Chicago franchise — that resumed production after the holiday break as scheduled amid a surge in Covid infections nationwide fueled by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

I hear there have been a couple of dozen cumulative positive tests on the show since — with cast members among those impacted — which were detected through NBCU’s extensive testing protocols. I hear production continued for a few days with replacement crew members and adjusted filming schedule (as positive cast and crew isolated per Covid guidelines) until shooting was suspended today for a few days.

Fellow One Chicago drama Chicago Fire similarly paused production last Wednesday; it is slated to resume filming tomorrow, I hear. Chicago Med has remained in continuous production, The three shows, which all film in Chicago, employ separate crews.

New episodes of the three Chicago dramas air tonight.