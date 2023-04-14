Chicago native drops 31 points vs. Bulls to advance Heat to NBA playoffs

Max Strus came up big for the Heat. (Photo by Bryan Cereijo/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bulls’ season is over and they can thank a native son of Chicago, not to mention a former Bulls player, for sending them packing.

Behind 31 points from guard Max Strus, the Miami Heat eliminated the Bulls in the final game of the East’s play-in tournament to reach the NBA playoffs. They will face the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the first round as the No. 8 seed, with Game 1 scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Strus, who was born and raised in the Chicago area and played for local colleges Lewis University and DePaul University, opened the game on a tear. He score the Heat’s first 12 points with four 3-pointers in the first five minutes, and 14 points by the end of the first quarter.

His 31 points on only 16 shots (7-of-12 from 3-point range) were one point shy of a career high, and he finished the game with seven rebounds as well. Pretty good for a player the Bulls let walk in 2020 after his two-way contract ran out.

“It does feel a little better against them, I’m not going to lie,” Strus told TNT’s Chris Haynes after the game.

Strus wasn’t the lone hero for Miami, as Jimmy Butler also had 31 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.