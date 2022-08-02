Chicago mom says back-to-school shopping amid inflation is ‘definitely a struggle’

Back to school shopping has never been so pricey for parents as today’s extremely high inflation continues.

The National Retail Federation says that the cost of school supplies will increase by 40% in 2022, with total projected expenses jumping nearly $200 since 2019.

Chicago mom of two Ester di Filippo expressed her frustration on Tuesday morning about skyrocketing back-to-school prices this year.

“I do believe that it’s going to be a struggle and a different situation this year,” she said on “Fox & Friends First.”

Di Filippo said her daughter’s TI-84 calculator alone costs $150.

The Chicago mother shared that the inflated price of items like gas and food only adds insult to injury, as the list for her kids’ school supplies grows in size and price, too.

“Now we’re adding school supplies, school uniforms,” she said. “The list just keeps growing.”

To manage these overflowing expenses and still provide adequately for her children, di Filippo says she travels 120 miles to work out of the state of Illinois every day.

“It’s definitely a struggle.”

Di Filippo said she knows some parents who have relied on EBT (electronic benefit transfer) cards to cover expenses, including herself — but the program doesn’t cover such necessities as soap and toilet paper.

“The priorities are a little bit out of line,” she said.

Mother of two Ester di Filippo said inflation is creating a new problem for her family this summer in an interview on “Fox & Friends First.” Fox News

Some parents have opted into buy-now, pay-later programs to pay for items like school supplies, di Filippo added.

But this option also has its pitfalls.

“That just seems, to me, out of control,” she said.

“If people can’t afford it today, how are they going to afford it in 30 days when the payment’s due?”

“It becomes a crisis all along with everybody,” she said.