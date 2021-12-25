Chicago man charged with attempted murder for trying to disarm cop

A 22-year-old man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after trying to disarm a Chicago police officer, according to authorities.

Lewis Bennett is facing three felony charges, including aggravated battery, stemming from an incident Friday involving an on-duty cop, according to WFLD.

Bennett was taken into custody on Christmas Eve at the 2100 block of West Lake St. and is scheduled to appear at a bail hearing on Christmas Day.

Bennett is facing three felony charges in the incident. Shutterstock / Jaromir Chalabala

In a statement, police said there was no additional information currently available on the incident.