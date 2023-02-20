Chicago highway shooting kills three, including baby girl

A baby girl and two teenagers were killed in a shooting on a Chicago highway Sunday night, officials said.

Three other victims were injured after gunfire erupted on the I-57 expressway on the south side of the Windy City around 10:30 p.m., according to state police.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the slain infant as 1-year-old A-mara Hall, who was pronounced dead after she was rushed to the hospital, according to the Chicago Tribune. The tot was shot in the torso, authorities said.

The other fatal victims were 13-year-old William Smith and 19-year-old Nasir Hall, who were both pronounced dead at the scene. They reportedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

One of the surviving victims is a 14-year-old boy who was hospitalized in fair to serious condition, the Chicago Fire Department said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. The ages and conditions of the other two wounded victims were not revealed.

“Everyone in that vehicle had some kind of injury, whether critical or minor,” a state police spokesperson said, according to the newspaper.

The car carrying the victims diverted off the highway and braked near an exit ramp, police said.

State police stressed the investigation “is still in its infancy” and did not reveal if anyone was arrested yet.

“We’ve got to get these baby killers off the street,” activist Andrew Holmes said as he announced a $7,000 award for information on the shooting, the Sun-Times reported.

