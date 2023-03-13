Chicago firefighter Walter Stewart’s wife, three kids dead in house fire

A Chicago firefighter’s entire family was tragically killed in the days after their house caught on fire – a scene he rushed to after hearing his home address over the radio dispatch at his job last week.

Firefighter Walter Stewart’s three children – all younger than 10 — and his wife succumbed to injuries from Tuesday’s deadly blaze.

Stewart didn’t originally respond to the fire, but once he heard his address over radio dispatch he was quickly taken there and even administered CPR to his wife, the fire department said.

Firefighters are spotted at the scene where Walter Stewart’s 2-year-old son, 7-year-old son, 9-year-old daughter, and wife died. CBS Chicago

All four of the family members reportedly suffered from smoke inhalation. ABC 7 Chicago



Stewart’s 7-year-old son Ezra Stewart died Wednesday and his wife, Summer Day-Stewart, perished Thursday at 36.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office said Stewart’s 9-year-old daughter Autumn Day-Stewart and his 2-year-old son Emory Day-Stewart died Friday, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

They were all originally rescued from the burning home and rushed to the hospital, officials said.

The fire started in the kitchen and its cause is under investigation, according to authorities.

In wake of the shocking deaths, Stewart has agreed to donate organs from each family member to others who might need a transplant, a fire department source told the Sun-Times.





Flowers are left at the front of the house’s doorstep to honor the victims. ABC 7 Chicago

The Chicago Fire Department started a fundraiser to help Stewart’s family as loved ones deal with an “unspeakable tragedy.”

“Please keep the Stewart Family in your thoughts and prayers,” the department wrote.

With Post wires