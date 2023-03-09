‘Chicago Fire’ Will Return Jesse Spencer In An Upcoming Episode, Social Media Leak Reveals – The Hamden Journal

Jesse Spencer will make a special comeback in the role of Matt Casey in an upcoming Chicago Fire episode.

Spencer’s appearance will help soothe fans missing series regular Taylor Kinney, who took a leave of absence to deal with a personal matter.

The Spencer return is planned for an April 5 air date, but there is no return date as of yet for Kinney. Spencer originally left in Chicago Fire’s 200th episode, air date in October 2021. He spent 10 years as a full-time cast member.

Why Spencer’s Matt Casey is returning in the show has not been revealed. The character was explained to be headed to Oregon to take care of his late best friend Andy Darden’s sons. He was also trying a long-distance relationship with love interest Sylvie Brett (Kara Kilmer).

The Casey character appeared in the Season 10 finale for Severide and Stella’s wedding, but ended things with Brett in the next season’s opener.

The news on Spencer’s comeback was accidentally leaked today on social media by an extra who posted a photo on Twitter. See below: