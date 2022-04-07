Chicago Cubs win 5-4 on opening day — and Seiya Suzuki goes 1-for-2 in his MLB debut

CHICAGO — Kyle Hendricks wanted to set the tone with his opening-day start.

Coming off a career-worst season, Hendricks expressed during spring training how he has a lot to prove to himself this year. The veteran delivered a vintage performance in his season debut. Armed with a changeup that constantly fooled Milwaukee’s hitters, Hendricks exited with the lead after 5 ⅓ innings, striking out seven, walking three and allowing only one run.

The Cubs did enough against reigning Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes and Milwaukee’s bullpen to pull out a 5-4 opening-day win. David Robertson earned the save.

Hendricks generated 13 whiffs with his changeup, his most swings and misses on the pitch since July 9, 2018 (also 13). Coming off a shortened spring, Hendricks gave the Cubs exactly what they needed.

Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes kept the Cubs offense in check through the first four innings, giving up just one hit. The Cubs finally broke through in the fifth with four consecutive balls in play.

Seiya Suzuki connected for his first big-league hit on a single to left field and showed his awareness with heads-up base running. A pop up off Jason Heyward’s bat fell for a hit when the Brewers couldn’t make a play on it near the second base hole. Suzuki hustled from first-to-third on the play and scored the Cubs’ first run on Patrick Wisdom’s sacrifice fly.

Suzuki finished 1-for-2 with two walks and strikeout in his MLB debut.

Three pitches later, Nico Hoerner unexpectedly delivered the first home run of the year. His two-run shot put the Cubs ahead and marked his first long ball since Sept. 21, 2019, a span of 324 plate appearances. Prior to the home run, Hoerner’s 93 consecutive games without a homer represented the fifth-longest current streak by an active position player.

Ian Happ’s three-hit game, featuring two doubles, was a welcome sight after a brutally tough first half in 2021 when he didn’t even record a multi-hit game until May 2. Happ’s two-run double in the seventh put the Cubs back ahead after Milwaukee tied the game in the top of the inning.