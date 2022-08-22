Chicago Cubs prospect Alexander Canario promoted to Triple-A Iowa Cubs

Alexander Canario takes a swing during a minor-league game in Kodak, Tennessee, on June 28.

When the Iowa Cubs return to Principal Park on Tuesday, they’ll have one of the organization’s top prospects with them.

Outfielder Alexander Canario, ranked the ninth-best prospect in the system according to MLB Pipeline, has been promoted to Triple-A Iowa, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

The 22-year-old is expected to make his Triple-A debut when Iowa begins its homestand with the St. Paul Saints Tuesday.

Canario and right-handed pitcher Caleb Kilian were acquired by the Chicago Cubs in the Kris Bryant deal with the San Francisco Giants last summer.

PREVIOUSLY: How Iowa Cubs pitcher Hayden Wesneski became one of the biggest pickups for the Cubs at the trade deadline

He’s turned into one of the organization’s biggest minor-league stars this season by hitting .256/.336/.895 with 31 homers in 105 games across High-A and Double-A.

Canario tore apart opposing pitchers in Double-A with the Tennessee Smokies this season. He was named the organization’s Minor League Player of the Month and Minor League Baseball’s Southern League Player of the Month after a crazy July that saw him hit .354/.500./.800 with seven home runs.

Tommy Birch, the Register’s sports enterprise and features reporter, has been working at the newspaper since 2008. He’s the 2018 and 2020 Iowa Sportswriter of the Year. Reach him at [email protected] or 515-284-8468. Follow him on Twitter @TommyBirch.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Cubs prospect Alexander Canario called up to Triple-A Iowa Cubs