Chicago Bulls’ starting lineup ranked in bottom half of the NBA

“This unit, which has just two above-standard defenders in Ball and Williams, somehow produced a defensive rating of 87.5 that ranked in the 100th percentile and an offensive rating of 98.5 that ranked in the second.

The NBA can be unpredictable, but here’s a certainty: Those trends will reverse, and the Bulls’ starters should score in bunches while surrendering nearly as many buckets on the other end.

Reserve groups that include Alex Caruso will dial up the pressure, and Williams could surprise if he stays healthy. But it’s just not prudent to expect units including DeRozan, arguably one of the worst defensive players in the league, and a 32-year-old Vucevic to perform on D. Those guys are valuable offensive pieces, but both have decade-plus track records of compromising their teams’ defensive integrity.”