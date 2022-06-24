Chicago Bulls get ‘high upside’ with Dalen Terry selection at No. 18

Arizona wing Dalen Terry, a former Tempe Corona del Sol and Hillcrest Prep standout, went to the Chicago Bulls with the No. 18 pick in the 2022 NBA draft on Thursday night.

How did NBA writers feel about the selection?

Check out their grades and reaction to the pick.

Fox Sports: Bulls receive an A for Dalen Terry pick

It writes: “There was a thought in mind before Terry elected to stay in the draft that had he stayed in college for the 2022-23 season and then gone pro, he would be a lottery pick next year. That said, as this draft has gotten closer, Terry’s stock has only kept rising. The Phoenix native did a little bit of everything offensively, and was one of the best defensive players in the Pac-12. With a 7-foot-1 wingspan, ball-handling ability and decision-making skill set, Terry carries a ton of intrigue. He is incredibly active both on and off the ball as a defensive player, utilizing his quickness to disrupt the action. The key for Terry, like many prospects, is his perimeter shot. He shot 28-for-77 from beyond the arc this past season, and his confidence was up-and-down. Additionally, his mechanics are a bit off. He could be a point forward role player in the league, but his ceiling will be determined by whether he can score from the perimeter on a consistent basis. The Bulls hit the home run of the teens in this draft. They needed defense. Terry will supply that, and his passing ability is super intriguing. Terry would have been a lottery pick next year. I love the high upside of Terry in Chicago. It’s a nice mix of fit and potential.”

Story continues

Yahoo Sports: Bulls earn a B+ for selection of Dalen Terry

Krysten Peek writes: “Terry elected to stay in the draft, surprising a lot of scouts. His upside is clear. He’s a long, athletic wing at 6-foot-7 and is a player who could be impactful on this Bulls roster after a year or two of development. The Bulls got a great second-round pick last year with Ayo Dosunmu and Terry can step in alongside Dosunmu on the second unit.”

CBS Sports: Dalen Terry pick lands Bulls a B

Gary Parrish writes: “There’s a lot of stuff I like about Terry. He’s versatile, doesn’t get rattled by much and has great confidence. But this seems a bit higher than most people had him. I like that he believes in himself.”

The Ringer: Bulls get an A- for picking Dalen Terry

Kevin O’Connor writes: “I love Dalen Terry. I love him so much. Just like Arizona fans do. And I bet Bulls fans will love him, too, just as they love Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball. Because Terry is a hustler. That dude grinds on defense, and on offense he’s so selfless. There isn’t a moment he’s on the court that you feel he’s doing anything but trying to win.”

Bleacher Report: Dalen Terry selection receives a C- for Bulls

Zach Buckley writes: “Chicago’s defense nosedived in the season’s second half, so it makes sense to snag a stopper. Terry has good size for a guard (6’6”), creates havoc on the defensive end and has the vision and handles to run some offense in a multi-creator attack. But can he shoot? Or score in general? Those questions went unanswered across his two seasons in Arizona, where he averaged just 6.6 points per game and shot 35 percent on low volume from three. This feels early for a perimeter defensive specialist. The Bulls must think there is more to his game than he showed at Arizona.”

SB Nation: Bulls earn B+ grade for Dalen Terry choice

Ricky O’Donnell writes: “Terry was the heart and soul of an Arizona team that earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. He has all the attributes of a ‘glue guy’ as a 6’7 wing with a 7-foot wingspan who plays with great intensity every time he takes the floor. Terry is a very good facilitator for his size, hits the glass hard, and hit 57 percent of his two-pointers. His three-point shot is a question mark mostly because he often turned down open looks. When he does shoot, Terry finished a solid 28-of-77 (36.4 percent) from behind the arc. Terry was the lowest usage player on Arizona this year, and only averaged eight points per game. He’s going to need to make defenses respect his scoring ability to unlock his passing. He seems like a good player to bet on given his mentality, motor, and two-way versatility.”

How would you grade the Dalen Terry pick for the Bulls?

