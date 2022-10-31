Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields records ‘most impressive disastrous play’ vs. Dallas Cowboys

A Justin Fields blunder set the Chicago Bears back against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday afternoon.

The former Ohio State quarterback had the Bears within striking distance in the third quarter, handing the ball off to Khalil Herbert for a 12-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to five.

Ohio State football news:Join the Ohio State football insider text group with Bill Rabinowitz and Joey Kaufman

But after the Cowboys scored on a seven-yard rush by running back Tony Pollard, things went from bad to worse for Fields.

After a completion to running back David Montgomery on a 3rd-and-17 in the third quarter, trailing 35-23, Dallas Cowboys and former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons retained possession of a forced fumble.

Instead of touching Parsons to ensure that he was down after recovering Montgomery’s fumble, Fields jumped over the Cowboys linebacker, who returned it 36 yards for a Cowboys touchdown.

Through the first three quarters, Fields had two touchdown passes and one touchdown rush against the Cowboys.

Heading into Sunday’s game, Fields had completed 55.9% of his passes for 1,048 passing yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions, adding 364 yards and two touchdowns in the rushing game.

In seven games, Fields, a former No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, has led the Bears to a 3-4 record.

Ohio State tied at No. 2Ohio State football tied with Tennessee at No. 2 in Associated Press poll

Toughness remains issue for Ohio State:Mirror, mirror … Ohio State must reflect on cracks Penn State exposed | Rob Oller

In two seasons with the Buckeyes, Fields completed 68.4% of his 579 pass attempts for 5,373 passing yards, 63 touchdowns and nine interceptions, adding 15 touchdowns and 867 yards rushing.

Here’s how people reacted to Justin Fields’ blunder

Many continue to see potential in Justin Fields

Ohio State football’s 2022 schedule

Sept. 3: Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10

Sept. 10: Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12

Sept. 17: Ohio State 77, Toledo 21

Sept. 24: Ohio State 52, Wisconsin 21

Oct. 1: Ohio State 49, Rutgers 10

Oct. 8: Ohio State 49, Michigan State 20

Oct. 22: Ohio State 54, Iowa 10

Oct. 29: Ohio State 44, Penn State 31

Nov. 5: Ohio State vs. Northwestern, Evanston, Ill. , noon

Nov. 12: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 19: Ohio State vs. Maryland, College Park, Md.

Nov. 26: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Columbus, Ohio, noon

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Justin Fields, former Ohio State QB, gives Dallas Cowboys a TD