Chicago Bears draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Chicago Bears:

Round 2 (No. 39 overall) – Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington: They make their inaugural pick of this draft by taking a solid corner, one who can play outside or in the slot and augments the league’s third-ranked pass defense. Gordon, the latest in a long line of excellent UW DBs, probably moves into a starting role on the outside while recent veteran signing Tavon Young stays in the slot. Draft tracker

Round 2 (48, from Chargers) – Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

Round 3 (71)

Round 5 (148, from Texans)

Round 5 (150)

Round 6 (186)

Chicago Bears’ last five top draft picks:

2021 (No. 11 overall): Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

2020 (No. 43 overall): Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

2019 (No. 73 overall): David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State

2018 (No. 8 overall): Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

2017 (No. 2 overall): Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

2022 NFL draft: Team-by-team picks

AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Jets | Patriots

AFC North: Bengals | Browns | Ravens | Steelers

AFC South: Colts | Jaguars | Texans | Titans

AFC West: Broncos | Chargers | Chiefs | Raiders

NFC East: Commanders | Cowboys | Eagles | Giants

NFC North: Bears | Lions | Packers | Vikings

NFC South: Buccaneers | Falcons | Panthers | Saints

NFC West: 49ers | Cardinals | Rams | Seahawks

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bears picks in 2022 NFL draft: Round-by-round selections for Chicago