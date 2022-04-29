Chicago Bears draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Chicago Bears:
Round 2 (No. 39 overall) – Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington: They make their inaugural pick of this draft by taking a solid corner, one who can play outside or in the slot and augments the league’s third-ranked pass defense. Gordon, the latest in a long line of excellent UW DBs, probably moves into a starting role on the outside while recent veteran signing Tavon Young stays in the slot. Draft tracker
Round 2 (48, from Chargers) – Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State
Round 3 (71)
Round 5 (148, from Texans)
Round 5 (150)
Round 6 (186)
Chicago Bears’ last five top draft picks:
-
2021 (No. 11 overall): Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
-
2020 (No. 43 overall): Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame
-
2019 (No. 73 overall): David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State
-
2018 (No. 8 overall): Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
-
2017 (No. 2 overall): Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
2022 NFL draft: Team-by-team picks
AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Jets | Patriots
AFC North: Bengals | Browns | Ravens | Steelers
AFC South: Colts | Jaguars | Texans | Titans
AFC West: Broncos | Chargers | Chiefs | Raiders
NFC East: Commanders | Cowboys | Eagles | Giants
NFC North: Bears | Lions | Packers | Vikings
NFC South: Buccaneers | Falcons | Panthers | Saints
NFC West: 49ers | Cardinals | Rams | Seahawks
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bears picks in 2022 NFL draft: Round-by-round selections for Chicago