Chicago 911 dispatcher slams mayor over surge in crime

A Chicago police 911 dispatcher is slamming Second City Mayor Lori Lightfoot over the city’s out-of-control crime wave, calling her “a disgrace” for mishandling the crisis.

Dispatcher Keith Thornton, who went off on a viral online rant last week, said on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday that Lightfoot has turned Chicago into “a death zone” by failing to back cops, adding, “the blood is on her hands.”

“It’s out of control, and the citizens of Chicago deserve to know that what’s being done behind closed doors or what’s being told to them, it’s all false,” Thornton said Tuesday.

“Things have just gone downwind from previous administrations,” he added. “But this is the absolute worst that it’s been where it is affecting every part of the community within Chicago, every part of the town.”

The city has seen massive spikes in violent crime, with critics blaming Lightfoot for dropping the ball by letting police ranks dwindle and failing to back first responders.

Last year Lightfoot even pushed a plan to cut police budget funding by $80 million in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests.

Now she’s begging federal officials to send reinforcements to help overwhelmed cops.

Meanwhile, the number of shooting victims in the city for the year reached 4,270 on Sunday, up nearly 9 percent over the 3,930 victims over the same time last year.

Over Christmas weekend, two people were killed and 23 were wounded — including an 11-year-old boy — amid the continuing violence.

A frustrated Thornton said he had enough, initially going public in a 28-minute Facebook rant last week taking aim at Lightfoot.

“This mayor does not care about Chicago police officers, period,” Thornton said.

“She doesn’t care about any first responders. She don’t care about the damn city,” he said. “Doesn’t matter if you’re white, black, Asian, Hispanic, other. Straight, gay. Democrat or Republican. She doesn’t even care about her city workers.

“All that lady cares about is her f—ing self,” Thornton said. “And I pray you’re watching this because you’re a disgrace. And I’m tired of it, and your city is tired of it.”

“Matter of fact, it’s not your city,” he added. “The city of Chicago is tired of it.”

Lightfoot has not responded to Thornton’s comments.