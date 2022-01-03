Text size





Chewy stock has been in the doghouse lately, but director James A. Star bought up shares of the online retailer of food, medications, and other products for pets.



Chewy (ticker:



CHWY ) stock tumbled 34% in 2021, compared with a gain of 10.3% in the





ProShares Pet Care



ETF (PAWZ), of which Chewy is a component. The



S&P 500 index fetched more than the shares and the ETF in 2021, rising 26.9%.