Chevron’s Stock Jumps on Earnings Beat and Buybacks Boost

Chevron increased fuel production, boosted its forecast for stock buybacks, and turned in solid earnings, sending its stock higher on Friday.

The group reported adjusted earnings of $5.82 per share, more than the $5.08 analysts’ tracked by FactSet expected for its June quarter. Revenue of $68.76 billion surpassed estimates of $58.66 billion.

Chevron

’s

(ticker: CVX) stock surged almost 4% to $155.89 in premarket trading.