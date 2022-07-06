Chet Holmgren shines in NBA Summer League debut as Oklahoma City Thunder roll

Rule 1 of NBA Summer League games: Do not overreact to Summer League games.

On the other hand, have your fun, Thunder fans. The Chet Holmgren hype train is already screaming at warp speed, so why not jump aboard? Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt is wearing the conductor’s hat.

Seeing Holmgren ball out Tuesday night in Salt Lake City seemed to be an instant antidote for a two-year basketball hangover in OKC.

Holmgren, the Thunder’s No. 2 pick in the 2022 draft, was spectacular in his Summer League debut, which the Thunder won 98-77 over the Jazz.

The 7-foot rookie scored 23 points on 7-of-9 shooting. He was 4-of-6 from 3-point range and 5-of-5 from the foul line.

Holmgren tallied seven rebounds, six blocks and four assists. The Thunder outscored the Jazz by 26 points in Holmgren’s 24 minutes.

There was the early block against former Illinois All-American Kofi Cockburn. There was the swat against 7-foot-6 giant Tacko Fall. There were the shots the Jazz didn’t attempt out of respect for Holmgren’s lurking length.

There were transition 3-pointers and 3-pointers out of pick-and-pops. There was a transition dunk and a Dirk Nowitzki fadeaway jumper.

There was subtle celebration and not-so-subtle trash talk.

Thunder general manager Sam Presti and coach Mark Daigneault, sitting beside each other at Vivint Arena, might’ve chest-bumped if ESPN’s cameras weren’t on them.

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren poses with his jersey next to general manager Sam Presti.

It was only a Summer League game, but what a Summer League game it was for Holmgren.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Chet Holmgren impressive for Thunder in NBA Summer League debut