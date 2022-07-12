Chet Holmgren highlights summer league win over Magic

The Oklahoma City Thunder were able to escape Monday night with a three-point, 84-81 summer league win over the Orlando Magic.

The Magic had three shots to tie the game back up in the final 21 seconds but weren’t able to convert on any of their three-point attempts.

Alas, while the game was a fun watch, it’s more important to take away that this was the best offensive game Chet Holmgren has played since his summer league debut. Josh Giddey also continues to play despite being too good for it.

Let’s take a look at player grades for this summer league win.

Chet Holmgren: A

As previously mentioned, this was Holmgren’s best offensive game as he finished with 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting that included going 2-of-4 from three. Holmgren also finished with 10 rebounds and two blocks.

Holmgren was a lot more creative in this game with the ball and more aggressive. The last couple of games saw a theme of Holmgren being a bit timid to try to get his own but that was not the case this game.

It’s a little disappointing that the fans didn’t get to see a Holmgren vs. Paolo Banchero game after he previously played Jabari Smith Jr., but it was still a solid performance all around.

Josh Giddey: B+

In a surprising move, Josh Giddey suited up and played his fifth-straight summer league game.

Many thought Giddey would only play a few games and sit the rest out, but so far, he’s played in all five.

In this game, Giddey finished with 12 points on 3-of-11 shooting with eight assists and seven rebounds. While the shooting number aren’t good in a vacuum, it’s encouraging to see Giddey continue to drive to the basket.

Giddey also finished with four turnovers, which have been a bit of a problem in summer league but is expected being the lead ball-hander of a team.

Aaron Wiggins: B+

Aaron Wiggins had his second straight solid game as he finished with 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting.

Three of Wiggins’ four shots made around the rim were assisted, which goes to show that he is going to the right place at the right time.

Story continues

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: B+

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has had a quietly good summer league that’s been overshadowed by his new teammates. In this game, he finished with 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting and seven rebounds.

Robinson-Earl continues to look great since recovering from a fractured foot and is the likely favorite to be the fifth starter for the Thunder when the regular season begins.

1

1