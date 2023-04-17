Chet Holmgren gives injury update at Thunder exit interview, says he’s ‘past the rehab part’

Chet Holmgren carried a basketball into his exit interview Saturday, and he kept it in his lap as he answered questions ranging from his injury rehab process to being bad at cards — a fact Shai Gilgeous-Alexander spilled.

“I’m bad at cards,” Holmgren confirmed.

Holmgren dribbled the ball on his way out of the press room, a sight and sound that will be much anticipated heading into next season, when the Thunder’s No. 2 pick in the 2022 draft will make his NBA debut.

After suffering a Lisfranc injury in his right foot in a pro-am game last summer, Holmgren underwent surgery that sidelined him for the entirety of what would have been his rookie season.

“I’m pretty much past the rehab part of this journey,” Holmgren said, “and now I’m progressing more into the 5-on-5 stuff and kind of taking away any restrictions that I have to this point.”

Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren speaks with the media during the Thunder’s exit interviews Saturday at the Thunder Ion in Oklahoma City.

Holmgren traveled with the Thunder on most of its road trips, working out before the games in what became a bit of a spectacle at away arenas. Holmgren will have a competitive edge over his rookie classmates next season. He already knows what life in the NBA is like.

“It was great for me to be able to watch how other teams play different styles, different personnel,” Holmgren said, “and really pick up as much as I can from that and kind of take down all the knowledge so I can use it going forward.”

He also got to study his teammates.

“I had a front-row seat to the class of getting buckets every night, watching Shai go out there, and all the other dudes, too,” Holmgren said.

Offensively, Holmgren projects as a 7-foot, floor-spacing center who can also put the ball on the floor and create for himself and others. He’ll be a new partner for Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey to play with in pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop actions.

Defensively, Holmgren should step in on Day 1 and be the Thunder’s best rim protector and rebounder — two areas in which OKC could use the help.

“The kid wants to be good,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I think that’s the biggest thing. Like he wants to be really good and he wants to prove himself to the world.

“That fire in him is impressive. I think because of that he’s going to be a heck of a basketball player.”

With Lu Dort being the Thunder’s point-of-attack defender, he and Holmgren could form quite the defensive duo — alongside other plus defenders in Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams.

Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren, left, and general manager Sam Presti pose for a photo during a press conference in Oklahoma City on June 25.

“I’m doing everything I can do on the ball, but sometimes I’m defending great players and sometimes it happens, you get beat,” Dort said. “(Jaylin Williams) did a great job having my back, taking all those charges he did. But Chet being a rim protector, you know he’s going to clean a lot of stuff at the rim, and that’s one thing I’m really looking forward to.”

This offseason, Holmgren said he’ll follow the plan laid out to him by the Thunder’s coaches, trainers and medical staff. He’ll split time between Oklahoma City and Los Angeles. Holmgren didn’t say if playing in Summer League will be part of that plan.

But clearly he’s ready to get back on the court. The 20-year-old from Minneapolis created quite a stir last month when he posted a picture of himself on Instagram with the caption “Free 7.”

No. 7 is Holmgren’s jersey number.

“We all know I love to play basketball, and that’s just me thinking forward to when I’m able to play again,” Holmgren said when asked about the post.

If things go according to plan, Holmgren won’t have to wait much longer.

“When I got hurt, I could have either let this be a blessing or a curse,” he said. “From Day 1, I decided it’s in my best interest to turn it into a blessing.”

Thunder tip-ins

● “I can’t stop smiling, man,” Aaron Wiggins said before his exit interview. “This year went by so fast. I was just here last year.”

● It was a feel-good story when the Thunder signed Lindy Waters III, who grew up in Norman and played at Norman North and Oklahoma State. But by the end of his second season, Waters was part of the Thunder’s rotation in must-win games. “It’s a great accomplishment and it shows a lot of Oklahoma kids that it can be done,” Waters said. “But my mentality is just to keep going and see how far I can take it.”

● “That was a really big help for me,” rookie forward Ousmane Dieng said of having teammates in Lu Dort and Olivier Sarr whom he could speak French with.

● Rookie guard Jalen Williams was asked about his offseason plans. “I’m going to go to sleep for as long as possible,” he said.

● Rookie center Jaylin Williams said he wants to focus on his shooting and his body this offseason. “I feel like I can get stronger,” he said. “Also, toning up.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC Thunder: Chet Holmgren gives injury update at exit interview