Chester Police reports 4-year-old fatally shot by toddler brother at Eagle Save Mart

A 4-year-old girl was killed when her 2-year-old brother accidentally shot her while handling a firearm inside a car near Philadelphia on Tuesday, cops and a report said.

The toddlers were inside a vehicle parked at the gas pump at Mano’s Gulf Service Station in Chester, Pennsylvania when the shooting took place, according to the Chester Police Department.

Cops determined that the 2-year-old boy was handling the gun when it was accidentally discharged.

The 4-year-old was transported to the hospital where she died.

The two children were siblings, Fox 29 reported, citing authorities.

Chester police were still investigating the incident and asked anyone with information to contact the detective on the case.