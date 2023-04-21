Cheryl Strayed On ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ & New Janis Joplin Project – The Hamden Journal

This week’s guest is Cheryl Strayed.

We dig deep into the author and advice columnist’s thoughts on love, life and creativity, plus there’s some juicy intel on her involvement in a new Janis Joplin project. Add to that, she reveals the best and worst advice her grandmother ever gave her, her best memories and her worst fears.

Back in 2012, Strayed published her memoir Wild, which then became an Oscar-nominated film starring Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern. Now all three have banded together as EPs, with showrunner Liz Tigerlaar (Little fires Everywhere), to adapt Strayed’s book Tiny Beautiful Things into a Hulu series.

For many years, Strayed has been an advice columnist called Dear Sugar, and her book Tiny Beautiful Things is a collection of those columns. The new Hulu series takes those columns and adds a modern-day narrative, starring Kathryn Hahn as Claire, a reluctant advice columnist whose own life is crumbling around her ears.

