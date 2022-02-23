Cheryl Burke Files for Divorce from Matthew Lawrence After Nearly 3 Years of Marriage

Matthew Lawrence and Cheryl Burke

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

It’s over for Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence.

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 37, and the Boy Meets World alum, 42, have called it quits after nearly three years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Burke filed for divorce on February 18 at a Los Angeles courthouse.

Burke listed the couple’s date of separation is listed as Jan. 7 and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. The papers also indicate that the pair have a prenuptial agreement in place.

TMZ was the first to break the news. PEOPLE has reached out to the pair’s reps for comment.

Burke and Lawrence met in 2006 when the actor’s older brother, Joey, was a contestant on the hit ABC competition series. They began dating shortly after meeting but split following a year of dating. They eventually reconciled nine years later in 2017.

“There was an attraction right away,” Burke previously told PEOPLE. “But we were both really young.”

Lawrence proposed to Burke in May 2018 at the Montage Laguna Beach. The following year, the pair tied the knot at the Fairmont Grand del Mar in San Diego, California.

RELATED: Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up in 2022

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE‘s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“The wedding was a surreal high,” Lawrence told PEOPLE in May 2019 of the romantic ceremony. “I feel like the most blessed man on the planet.”

Burke added at the time, “It’s bittersweet, because I’m really sad that it’s over. But at the same time, it’s calming. I feel like this is exactly what needed to happen for us.”

Two days before Burke filed for divorce, she spoke about Lawrence during an appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show, joking about the actor’s love for pet reptiles.

“No snakes, that was the deal. I said no snakes,” she said. “So when we actually dated over a decade ago, I knew that I was marrying a guy who loves reptiles.”