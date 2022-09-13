Chernin Group Invests $100 Million In Night Capital – The Hamden Journal

The Chernin Group and Night, Inc. are launching Night Capital, a new investment company with commitments of $100 million, to acquire established consumer-facing companies in partnership with leading talent.

Alexandra Moore, a former executive from Amazon who focused on mergers and acquisitions, will lead Night Capital as its founding managing director.

TCG has also invested directly in Night, where TCG co-founder and partner Mike Kerns will be joining the board.

Night Capital directors include Night founder and CEO Reed Duchscher, Night president Ezra Cooperstein, Moore, Kearns and TCG principal Jacob Smilovitz.

“Night has been at the forefront of the talent ecosystem and the communities built on the internet. Night Capital will be a unique new investment vehicle enabling creators to be true equity owners and participate in building long-lasting enterprise value,” said Duchscher, who is the manager of YouTube megastar Jimmy Donaldson, aka Mr. Beast.

“We are really excited to be working with Reed, Ezra and the team at Night Media. They are some of the most entrepreneurial and creative company builders in the creator economy,” said Kerns. “Our experience investing and helping build scaled consumer brands will be a great match with Night and their creators.”

Night, Inc. was created “to redefine talent management for the next generation of global superstars” and reps some of the largest creators across verticals — including gaming, food, fashion, and crafting. Its holdings include Night Studios for original content and Night Ventures, a $20 million, seed-stage fund.

The Peter Chernin, Jesse Jacobs and Kerns-founded TCG is an investment firm dedicated to building consumer businesses with a portfolio that’s included Barstool Sports, Fullscreen, Hello Sunshine, Food52, MeatEater, Hodinkee and Epic Gardening.