Cher Sings an All-New Version of The Golden Girls Theme for NBC’s Upcoming Betty White Tribute

Cher is contributing her unparalleled vocals as a tribute to America’s late Golden Girl, Betty White.

The “Believe” singer, 75, shared a fabulous clip to her social media on Friday, in which she sang an all-new cover of the iconic theme song to 1980s sitcom The Golden Girls that starred White along with Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty and Rue McClanahan.

Cher gave the special performance of “Thank You For Being a Friend” on the original Golden Girls Stage 5 in Hollywood, where the long-running NBC series was taped.

“Thank You For Being a Friend,” originally written and recorded in 1978 by Andrew Gold, was later covered by Cynthia Fee. That was the version used on the Emmy-winning series which ran from 1985 until 1992.

“Every Friend is Golden 🌟” Cher captioned the clip on her Instagram, along with details for the upcoming TV special Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl, airing Monday.

The star-studded event will include tributes from President Joe Biden, Drew Barrymore, Valerie Bertinelli, Bryan Cranston, Ted Danson, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Goldie Hawn, Vicki Lawrence, Jane Leeves, Jay Leno, Anthony Mackie, Wendie Malick, Joel McHale, Tracy Morgan, Jean Smart, Mary Steenburgen and more.

“Co-stars, friends, admirers and those who shared special moments with White recount their favorite memories and reveal untold stories to commemorate the life and legacy of the trailblazing television star,” NBC said in a news release.

“The telecast will include clips and never-before-seen footage that best capture White’s irreverent tone, spirit and impeccable comedic timing that are a hallmark of her decades-long career.”

White died on Dec. 31, six days after suffering a stroke, according to a copy of her death certificate obtained by PEOPLE earlier this month. Her death came nearly two weeks before she would have celebrated her 100th birthday.

Ahead of her centennial year, White herself opened up to PEOPLE about how she was feeling about turning 100 years old.

According to the Golden Girls icon, being “born a cockeyed optimist” was the key to her upbeat nature. “I got it from my mom, and that never changed. I always find the positive,” she said.

“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” her agent and friend Jeff Witjas said in a previous statement after her death.

“I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much,” he continued.

“I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl will air Monday, Jan. 31 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC and will be available the next day on Peacock.