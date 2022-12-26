Cher Shows Off Huge, Engagement-Like Diamond Ring from Boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards: ‘No Words’

Cher Shows Off Huge, Engagement-Like Diamond Ring from Boyfriend AE Edwards: ‘No Words’

Cher is blinging it on — and showing her love life off — this holiday season.

On Christmas day, the pop icon, 76 shared a photo of a dazzling, engagement-like diamond ring on Twitter and expressed that it was a gift from her boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards.

“THERE R NO WORDS,” she wrote in the caption.

The photo quickly garnered buzz across social media about the couple’s engagement status, causing Cher to repost the picture only a few hours later, explaining, “I posted this cause his nails are so cool.”

The Grammy winner and music executive, 36, first began making headlines when they were photographed holding hands on Nov. 2 in Los Angeles and were seen in matching all-black outfits outside L.A. hotspots earlier that week.

Following the outing, Cher was quick to confirm that the two are in a relationship and defended their 40-year age gap, writing in a now-deleted Twitter post, “LOVE DOESN’T KNOW MATH, IT SEES ❤️ ❤️.”

She went on to refer to a lesson she learned from Sogyal Rinpoche, the late Tibetan Buddhist teacher and best-selling author who died in 2019, adding, “Rinpoche told me, ‘Some people meet, others recognize.”

The “Believe” songstress also shared a photo of Edwards, simply writing “Alexander ❤️” and, when asked if it was her new man, responded with a “🥰” emoji.

Edwards is no stranger to dating in the spotlight, having dated Amber Rose for three years before their relationship ended in August 2021 because Rose accused Edwards of cheating on her with at least 12 different people.

Before Edwards, Cher married Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975 and Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979. In the 1980s, she dated several men that were decades her junior, including Val Kilmer, Tom Cruise, and Rob Camilletti.

She explained her reasoning behind dating younger men in an appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show earlier in December, telling the host that she would’ve “never had a date” had she just stuck to older guys.

“Older men just didn’t like me all that much,” Cher said. “Do you know what I mean? I have had a couple boyfriends that were hovering around my age, but they just didn’t like me for some reason. And maybe younger men don’t care if you’re funny or outrageous and want to do stupid things, and you have the strong personality. I’m not giving up my personality for anybody, okay?”