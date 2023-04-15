Frank Lampard – Chelsea’s season from hell goes from bad to worse as Brighton pick apart empire in ruins – AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

The season from hell for Chelsea is now on the brink of the kind of humiliation to which they have been unaccustomed at Stamford Bridge for the previous two decades – and all this pain has not come cheap for the new ownership.

It has taken £600 million to look this ordinary, and no small part of that paid in fees and managerial compensation to Brighton and Hove Albion who completed the league double over Chelsea this afternoon. If the first win in October at the Amex Stadium was a defiant howl at the recently departed Graham Potter and staff, this was a sophisticated dismantling of a post-Potter Chelsea team going nowhere.

For Frank Lampard, the third Chelsea manager this season, there was the inevitable song from the away end about getting sacked in the morning, and even an unfavourable comparison to the recently departed Potter. Lampard himself will have seen little of the tenacity that he called for from his team after the opening stages. All over the pitch his side were losing duals with their Brighton counterparts as the game slipped away from them.

With Potter gone and three of his four former Brighton staff missing, presumed dismissed, only Marc Cucurella from the Brighton arrivals was around – and he was an unused substitute. Taunted mercilessly by the away support as he warmed up, he was deemed superfluous on this occasion. Watching from the expensive seats, co-owner Todd Boehly will have wondered why his club had not signed Kaoru Mitoma, Pervis Estupinan, Moises Caicedo or any one of the other outstanding Brighton performers.

Mitoma led Trevoh Chalobah a merry dance. First half substitutes Danny Welbeck and Julio Enciso scored the goals – everything that could go right for Roberto De Zerbi did, perhaps with the exception of two first half injuries. One was to the very promising Irish striker Evan Ferguson who by then had already clattered Kepa Arrizabalaga’s crossbar and forced a fine save from the goalkeeper, Chelsea captain for the day.

Enciso came on earlier for Joel Veltman and his winning goal in front of the Shed in the second half was one that would have graced Lampard’s catalogue of great strikes at that end in his playing days. The ball was given away by Reece James, one of a quadruple substitution Lampard had made earlier, and two passes later it was buried past Arrizabalaga by Enciso’s right foot.

Julio Enciso – – AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

It was by no means the ideal build-up to the monumental task of clawing back a two-goal lead from Real Madrid in Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg for Chelsea. Lampard gave Mykhailo Mudryk 90 minutes in what looked like an attempt to build his confidence but it was hard to say whether that worked. Wesley Fofana came off injured having been outjumped by Welbeck in the first half for the first Brighton goal.

If either of the teams looked ready to take on the reigning champions of Europe in a couple of days then it was Brighton. Conor Gallagher had scored the first with a hefty deflection off Lewis Dunk on 13 minutes. That move suggested a sharpness about Chelsea that would only return in the latter stages as they chased an equaliser. Dunk, the Brighton captain, was another whose performance was exceptional.

Brighton finished the game four places and ten points better off than Chelsea, the club that imported so much from them this season – and that gulf was nowhere more evident than on the pitch at Stamford Bridge.