Chelsea vs Liverpool, live! Score, updates, how to watch FA Cup final

Chelsea vs Liverpool promises to be an epic FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday (kick off, 11:45am ET) as Jurgen Klopp’s machine aim to keep their quadruple hopes alive.

Liverpool already beat Chelsea in the League Cup final at Wembley earlier this season as they won 11-10 on penalty kicks in a classic final. Klopp has never won the FA Cup and this is the first time he’s reached the final since arriving at Liverpool back in October 2015. Given the fact they already have the League Cup trophy, are just behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race heading into the final two games and are in the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris on May 28, this final represents the start of what could be an historic two weeks for Liverpool, even by their own high standards. Klopp’s Liverpool are a ruthless machine and will take some stopping to not pick up at least another two trophies.

As for Chelsea this is the fourth major final Thomas Tuchel has reached in just over a year as Blues boss (two FA Cup finals, one League Cup final and the Champions League final) and he would dearly love to win this trophy to go along with the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup Chelsea have already added to the trophy cabinet in 2021-22. Chelsea’s Premier League title bid didn’t materialize this season but they are still very dangerous and Tuchel always seems to match up well against Klopp as Liverpool’s high-pressing is often stifled by Chelsea’s solid 3-4-2-1 formation. Chelsea have reached the FA Cup final in each of the last two seasons but lost to Arsenal and Leicester City on both occasions. Third time lucky?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Liverpool.

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:45am ET, Saturday

TV Channel, Stream online: ESPN+

Live updates via NBCSports.com on-site at Wembley

Chelsea vs Liverpool live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright at Wembley Stadium

Team news is in and the big surprise is that Romelu Lukaku and Christian Pulisic keep their place in attack ahead of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner. Trevoh Chalobah also starts ahead of Cesar Azpilicueta. Liverpool start Konate over Matip at center back, while Keita, Henderson and Thiago start in midfield with Salah, Mane and Diaz up top.

Welcome to a glorious sunny day here at Wembley. What a setting for what should be an incredible final between two giants of the English game. This is going to be fun. Let’s goooooo!

How many FA Cups have Chelsea, Liverpool won

Chelsea have won eight FA Cup trophies in their history, last winning the trophy in 2018.

Liverpool have won seven FA Cup trophies in their history, last winning the trophy in 2006.

Both teams have been runners up seven times, so Chelsea have reached the final 15 times (including reaching the final 12 times in the last 25 years).

Chelsea vs Liverpool head-to-head record

The two have meet 191 times in history. Chelsea have 65 wins, Liverpool are on top with 83 wins and there have been 43 draws.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic are both injury doubts but haven’t been ruled out. If they are out then Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek could line up in central midfield. Tuchel has plenty of options in attack and he will decide whether or not to start Kai Havertz or the in-form Romelu Lukaku in a central role.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Fabinho is definitely out for Liverpool but the good news is the Brazilian holding midfielder will be fit for the Champions League final (that’s what Klopp said) and the Reds also have plenty of depth in central midfield. Fabinho is Liverpool’s only other injury concern as Salah, Mane and Diaz are expected to start in attack given the former was rested for the comeback win against Aston Villa in midweek.

