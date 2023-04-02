Chelsea sack Graham Potter with players left stunned – Getty Images/Clive Rose

Chelsea have sacked Graham Potter after just six months in charge in a move that stunned the club’s players, many of whom first heard of it through the club’s public statement on Sunday night.

Potter’s staff, led by Bruno Saltor, have stayed on to take the team for Tuesday night’s game against Liverpool and Telegraph Sport understands that Chelsea do not have his permanent successor lined up to immediately take over.

Julian Nagelsmann will be among the favourites to permanently succeed Potter, along with Mauricio Pochettino, who was interviewed for the job at the time the former Brighton coach replaced Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea’s owners already know Nagelsmann’s agent well, having negotiated the sale of Timo Werner, who he also represents, to RB Leipzig last summer. The club’s sporting director Laurence Stewart and technical director Christopher Vivell also worked with Nagelsmann at Leipzig.

The dismissal of Potter means that Chelsea’s Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital owners have sacked two managers in less than a year in charge, having spent over £600million on players and with the club in the bottom half of the table.

Stunned and worried players contacted their representatives on Sunday night, having only found out about Potter’s departure through the official statement that was released at around 8pm.

The players who had been part of the defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday were put through a recovery session on Sunday and those who had not been involved trained as normal.

But the majority of the squad were not given any prior notice of what was to come before returning to their homes and found out via social media and the statement being forwarded around the players.

Graham Potter after the defeat against Aston Villa

One source told Telegraph Sport: “Most of the players had no idea until they saw the statement. People were asking who would be taking training on Monday and who is in charge for Tuesday. Virtually all of them were in recovery or training on Sunday, so they were shocked to find this out at home.”

Chelsea had sent out a media advisory on Sunday morning that Potter would conduct his pre-match press duties on Monday ahead of the Liverpool game, but by 3pm the club had started the process of removing him.

It is understood that Chelsea will not have to pay the full value of Potter’s contract, which would have been worth around £50m with just over four years remaining on it, and he has not been put on gardening leave.

Saturday’s defeat to Villa, which pushed Chelsea into the bottom half of the table, proved to be the final straw for the club’s owners who had witnessed the game from the Stamford Bridge stands.

Sporting directors Stewart and Paul Winstanley are said to have led the decision to make a change and were given the full support of co-controlling owners Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.

It was felt that with 10 Premier League games and a Champions League quarter-final tie against Real Madrid to come, something needed to be done to try to salvage the season and give Chelsea an outside chance of qualifying for Europe next season.

Stewart and Winstanley, supported by Boehly and Eghbali, will now lead what sources say will be an “exhaustive process” to find Potter’s permanent successor.

Other than Nagelsmann and Pochettino, former Barcelona and Spain manager Luis Enrqiue is out of work and has stated that he would like to return to management in England.

A Chelsea statement said: “Chelsea FC has announced that Graham Potter has departed the club. Graham has agreed to collaborate with the club to facilitate a smooth transition. In his time with the club, Graham has taken us to the quarter-final of the Champions League, where we will face Real Madrid. Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future. Bruno Saltor will take charge of the team as interim head coach.”

Co-controlling owners Boehly and Eghbali said: “On behalf of everyone at the club, we want to thank Graham sincerely for his contribution to Chelsea. We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person. He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this outcome.

“Along with our incredible fans, we will all be getting behind Bruno and the team as we focus on the rest of the season. We have 10 Premier League games remaining and a Champions League quarter final ahead. We will put every effort and commitment into every one of those games so that we can end the season on a high.”

Potter gave his blessing for his staff to stay on after his departure, while first-team coach Anthony Barry remains on leave while he waits to see whether or not Bayern Munich, now managed by Tuchel, can negotiate a deal to take him to Germany.