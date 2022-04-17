Chelsea reach FA Cup final with cagey win against Crystal Palace at Wembley

Ruben Loftus-Cheek celebrates with his Chelsea team-mates after scoring the opening goal – AFP

One of them is the former golden boy of Chelsea’s famed academy, the gifted graduate who has never quite fulfilled his potential, while the other is the younger talent who has since shown him how it is done. But for Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount, two products of the long schooling at Cobham, this was a day for two contrasting players to repay the mother club in the same decisive way.

Loftus-Cheek and Mount, prodigies in the youth ranks and now Wembley goalscorers for the first team, the match-winning heroes in this semi-final against a spirited Crystal Palace. An occasion for them both to remember and savour, and another reminder of the legacy of the Roman Abramovich era as it enters its final weeks at Stamford Bridge.

Whichever billionaire buyer ends up with the keys to this club, in what will surely be the biggest sale in sports franchise history, will find no better proof than this of the importance of the academy project and all of the investment that has gone into youth development over the years. The multi-million signings make an enormous difference, evidently, but these days so do the kids who have grown up in blue.

For Palace, who have themselves benefited from the education offered to young talents at Chelsea, this was a lesson in ruthlessness. They restricted their more illustrious opponents for much of this semi-final, and created a handful of clear chances, but Loftus-Cheek and Mount had something that Cheikhou Kouyate and Joachim Andersen did not: a cold-bloodedness when the goal presented itself.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek scores Chelsea's first goal

This truly was the difference between Thomas Tuchel’s players and Patrick Vieira’s, who had battled each other in a largely even contest until Loftus-Cheek’s thumping strike had altered the feel of the game. Only at the end, when man of the match Timo Werner luxuriated in the space behind the Palace defence, did Chelsea look like the obviously superior side. They now face Liverpool in another final, having also met Jurgen Klopp’s team in the League Cup final in February.

The banner in the Palace end had called it a “south London takeover” before the match, and there was no questioning which group of supporters had been most enthused by the prospect of this Wembley occasion. The blue and red smoke was billowing across the pitch at kick off, when the Palace fans roared in expectation of a furious start from their team.

Vieira is far too savvy to fall into such traps, however, and the overriding theme of Palace’s approach was caution. Their three centre-backs matched up with Chelsea’s, and the midfielders were generally more interested in shuttling into defensive positions than they were in producing attacking magic at the other end.

Such is life for a club like Palace, who have made so much progress under Vieira, in terms of style and shape, but know that caginess remains the best plan against a team of Chelsea’s quality. To open up in midfield is to ask for grievous trouble indeed, and Vieira is no fool.

Patrick Vieira and Thomas Tuchel survey the game from the sidelines – SHUTTERSTOCK

The great unanswered question was whether it would have been any different if Conor Gallagher had been allowed to play against his parent club. Instead, with Tuchel telling Palace that the rules are the rules, the Chelsea loanee sat on the sidelines, no doubt in the grips of a peculiar emotional torment as his parent club played his current team-mates.

With Palace holding their shape and Chelsea looking a little sluggish following their draining midweek trip to Madrid, it took a full 24 minutes for a shot at goal from either team. Kai Havertz’s header looped harmlessly into the air, before Cesar Azpilicueta summed up the opening half-hour by striking a volley so poorly that it rolled closer to the corner flag than the net.

For Palace it was a day to bide their time and wait for their moments. They had their first one from a set piece, when a cleared ball fell to the feet of Kouyate. The strike was low and firm, but not powerful enough to beat Edouard Mendy, who pushed it away as the cheers were forming in the throats of the Palace support.

Tuchel’s game plan had not been helped by an injury to Mateo Kovacic, who departed for former Palace loanee Loftus-Cheek, but the Chelsea head coach would still have expected more from his players. His annoyance was obvious, his arms flapping around in frustration, and his mood would not have been improved by Havertz’s decision to dive to the ground instead of finishing a presentable chance.

Half-time provided an opportunity to regroup, and Chelsea emerged with a greater purpose to their attack. Suddenly Werner was threatening again, running in behind, and before long they had their lead.

It was a strike of some quality for Loftus-Cheek, lashing the bouncing ball after Havertz had caused problems, although it was a slight deflection that proved disastrous for Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland.

This has been perhaps the biggest week in the Chelsea career of Loftus-Cheek, who impressed against Real Madrid in midweek, and he was soon joined on the scoresheet by his fellow academy graduate. Mount exchanged passes with Werner before cutting through the Palace backline and finishing with quality.

Now the time had come for Palace to attack, and Vieira soon emptied his bench in search of the equaliser. But it was typical of their luck that their chances fell to Kouyate and Andersen, rather than Wilfried Zaha or Michael Olise, and Chelsea held onto their lead to reach yet another cup final. If Romelu Lukaku had not struck the post in the final seconds, their victory would have been even more emphatic.

Match details

Chelsea: Mendy, James, Christensen (Thiago Silva 82), Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho (Kante 77), Kovacic (Loftus-Cheek 26), Alonso, Mount (Ziyech 77), Havertz (Lukaku 77), Werner.

Subs not used: Arrizabalaga, Pulisic, Saul, Sarr.

Booked: Havertz.

Crystal Palace: Butland, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Kouyate (Milivojevic 85), McArthur (Olise 72), Schlupp (Benteke 72), Eze, Mateta (Ayew 55), Zaha.

Subs not used: Tomkins, Guaita, Clyne, Edouard, Kelly.

Attendance: 76,238

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire).

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, FA Cup semi-final, as it happened:

05:35 PM

05:35 PM

Raw emotion

05:27 PM

Full time, Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace

It’s tough on Palace, who seemed to have Chelsea just where they wanted them going into the last 25 minutes.

Instead, a mistake from Mitchell, an emphatic finish from Loftus-Cheek and some excellent interplay between Werner and Mount decided the game in Chelsea’s favour. Fine margins, but enough to send the Blues to the final in May.

05:22 PM

90+2 mins, Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace

Lukaku passes up another decent opportunity, holding his run at just the wrong moment after Ziyech had whipped an inviting ball across the face of goal.

05:21 PM

90 mins, Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace

Lukaku should have sealed the win there but, having been set up by Werner five yards out, he somehow managed to steer the ball onto the far post.

05:20 PM

Palace substitution

Luka Milivojevic comes on for Kouyate, not that it will make much difference at this stage.

05:18 PM

Another change for Chelsea

Tuchel eats up a little more time, bringing on Thiago Silva for Christensen.

05:16 PM

80 mins, Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace

That was the chance for Palace.

Andersen meets a lofted cross into the box but, at close range, he can only guide a header over the crossbar. Chelsea can breathe a sigh of relief, while Palace will be left feeling the slow creep of despair.

05:10 PM

Mount off to a standing ovation

… as Tuchel makes a triple change, with Havertz and Jorginho also making way as Hakim Ziyech, Lukaku and Kante come on.

05:07 PM

GOAL! Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace

That should do it.

Werner and Mount exchange passes before the former plays the latter through a subtle gap in the Palace defence. Mount opens up his body and rolls the ball into the far corner, doubling Chelsea’s advantage.

05:04 PM

73 mins, Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace

Palace have nothing to lose now and pour forwards, Ayew, Benteke and Olise probing the Chelsea backline but unable to find a way through.

05:02 PM

Double switch for Palace

… with Christian Benteke and Michael Olise coming on for Schlupp and McArthur respectively.

04:56 PM

GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace

Mitchell loses the ball to Azpilicueta on the edge of the area. He picks out Jorginho, who finds Havertz on the overlap.

Just as it looks like he’ll try to smash in a shot at the near post, Havertz squares for Loftus-Cheek. With nobody marking him, he blasts a shot past Butland, almost bursting the net, to give Chelsea the first goal of the game.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek lets rip – AP

04:52 PM

61 mins, Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

Havertz shoves over Andersen to give away a needless free kick. Given he’s already been booked, he needs to be more careful.

04:51 PM

60 mins, Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

So close!

From the ensuing corner, Kouyate rises highest and glances a header inches wide of the far post. Jeffrey Schlupp desperately tries to stretch a leg and turn it home, but can’t quite manage it.

04:50 PM

59 mins, Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

Zaha dummies Christensen out wide and lofts a cross to the far post which almost falls for Eze, only for Azpilicueta to head behind.

04:45 PM

First change for Palace

… with Mateta swapping out for Jordan Ayew.

04:44 PM

51 mins, Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

Azpilicueta unleashes a shot from long range, but it bounces wide. Chelsea are doing their best to up the tempo.

04:42 PM

50 mins, Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

Great chance!

Loftus-Cheek fades a through-ball to Werner as he skips into the box and gets the wrong side of Kouyate. The Palace man recovers and makes a desperate block at the near post, combining with the onrushing Butland to deny Chelsea the opening goal.

04:39 PM

49 mins, Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

Mount cuts in off the left flank and has a crack from distance, but the ball swerves high and wide.

04:35 PM

Second half kicks off

We’re back underway at Wembley.

04:21 PM

Half-time, Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

There weren’t many quality chances in the first half, with both sides looking jittery for long periods.

Palace had the best opportunity to score through Kouyate, before Andersen hit the post from what turned out to be an offside position. They will be happier with how things have gone so far, but Chelsea certainly have the ability to go up several gears.

Timo Werner scurries forwards under the watchful eye of Cheikhou Kouyate – GETTY IMAGES

04:17 PM

42 mins, Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

Zaha has become a bit of a foul magnet, drawing a clumsy challenge from Christensen. Chelsea need to be wary of overdoing it.

04:12 PM

38 mins, Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

Kai Havertz is booked for a blatant dive after waiting for contact from Marc Guehi in the box, only for Guehi to opt out of the tackle. Chelsea players appeal for a penalty, but Taylor is having none of it.

04:09 PM

35 mins, Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

Palace hit the post!

Zaha wins a free kick out wide on the left and the delivery is cleared as far as Kouyate, who thunders a low shot on target. Mendy pushes it wide, but Andersen is lurking and he smashes against the upright. He’s subsequently flagged for offside, so it wouldn’t have counted even had it sneaked in.

04:07 PM

33 mins, Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

Jorginho tees up Mount on the edge of the area after a half-clearance from Tyrick Mitchell falls to his feet. With McArthur closing him down, Mount tries to take the shot first time but ends up ballooning over the crossbar.

04:02 PM

29 mins, Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

After a spell of unthreatening possession for Chelsea, Palace break. The ball ends up with Joel Ward, who has the chance to pick out Zaha on the charge but skews his pass horribly.

04:01 PM

27 mins, Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

Eberechi Eze wins a free kick for Palace and Andersen peels away in the box, but Edouard Mendy snuffs out the danger.

03:58 PM

25 mins, Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

There’s a really nervy feel to Chelsea’s play, in particular, with the Blues satisfied to move the ball around at the back without pushing forward.

It might partly be explained by the limited movement of Mateo Kovacic, who appears to have picked up an injury. Tuchel decides he has to make a chance and Loftus-Cheek comes on in his place.

03:52 PM

19 mins, Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

Jorginho attempts to float a pass to Azpilicueta out wide, but he overhits it and it sails out for a goal kick. Both sides look a little cagey going forwards at the moment.

03:46 PM

14 mins, Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

Werner wins a corner off James McArthur, but James’ delivery doesn’t much trouble the massed Palace defence.

03:44 PM

12 mins, Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

Reece James makes inroads up the right and then looks to play in Werner, but Joachim Andersen comes across to make an excellent covering tackle.

The atmosphere is electric at Wembley – PA

03:42 PM

9 mins, Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

Mason Mount scampers forwards and feints deceptively before dinking a ball towards goal, but Jack Butland stays alert and gathers.

03:39 PM

7 mins, Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha almost sends Jean-Philippe Mateta in behind with a long ball, but Andreas Christensen tracks back and kills the danger.

03:36 PM

3 mins, Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

Palace win a free kick and lump it into the box, but Cheikhou Kouyate’s knockdown fails to find a teammate and Chelsea clear their lines.

03:31 PM

Kick off!

Referee Anthony Taylor gives the signal and we’re underway at Wembley.

03:30 PM

Teams out on the pitch

… meaning we’re mere moments away from the first whistle.

03:29 PM

Interesting stat

03:20 PM

Conor looks like he’s having a nice, stress-free time

03:14 PM

It’s me!

03:14 PM

Palace a world away from the side they were this time last year

They’re playing delightful stuff and fans enjoy seeing them play, which wasn’t always the case during the Hodgson era.

Vieira has changed the mentality of the club, but also intrinsic to the current feelgood atmosphere at Selhurst Park is sporting director Dougie Freedman. Read all about the Palace legend’s influence on the club here.

03:04 PM

Fans on Wembley Way

Palace fans lapping up the atmosphere – PA

Eaaaaaglllllleeeesss! – SHUTTERSTOCK

Chelsea supporters ahead of the match – GETTY IMAGES

02:59 PM

Chelsea going for double FA Cup glory

Chelsea Women beat Arsenal Women 2-0 earlier to join Manchester City in the Women’s FA Cup final – can the men make it a double Wembley booking for the west Londoners?

You can read how Emma Hayes’ side saw off the challenge of Arsenal here.

Chelsea players celebrate Ji So-yun’s decisive goal in the Women’s FA Cup semi-final earlier today – GETTY IMAGES

02:52 PM

He may not be able to play but…

… Gallagher is still at Wembley messing about with balloons – looks like he’s having a good time.

02:48 PM

Those teams in black and white

CHELSEA XI TO FACE CRYSTAL PALACE: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount; Havertz, Werner. Replacements: Arrizabalaga, Thiago Silva, Sarr, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Pulisic, Ziyech, Lukaku

CRYSTAL PALACE XI TO FACE CHELSEA: Butland; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Kouyate, McArthur, Schlupp; Eze, Mateta, Zaha. Replacements: Guaita, Clyne, Kelly, Tomkins, Milivojevic, Ayew, Olise, Benteke, Edouard

So Chelsea make three changes from the side dumped out of the Champions League by Real Madrid – Thiago Silva, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and N’Golo Kante making way for Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Jorginho. The man in form for the west Londoners, Timo Werner, starts in attack.

Timo Werner starts for Chelsea – GETTY IMAGES

As already mentioned, there’s no Gallagher because he is unable to play against his parent club. Tyrick Mitchell starts for Crystal Palace while Michael Olise is on the bench – Vieira said they would only be involved in the game if 100 per cent fit.

02:32 PM

Here be Chelsea

02:31 PM

Here’s the Crystal Palace XI

02:24 PM

Good afternoon

If Crystal Palace are to triumph at Wembley this afternoon, they will need to invoke the mighty Magic of The Cup ™. They have lost their last nine games in a row against Chelsea, with their last win coming five years ago in Roy Hodgson’s fifth game in charge.

Palace are a very different proposition under Patrick Vieira, who has fulfilled his remit to transform them from cautious Premier League survival experts into a more ambitious, attack-minded team. He has already orchestrated impressive upsets against Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham in the league this season, but lost 3-0 to Chelsea in his first competitive game in charge and then again, by a tight 1-0 scoreline, in February.

Vieira will be without Conor Gallagher this afternoon as the England international, on loan from Chelsea, is not allowed to play against his parent club. The Blues rejected a request from Palace to give Gallagher permission to feature, with Vieira describing the decision as “something frustrating for Conor’s development”.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Thomas Tuchel revealed that he had said sorry to Gallagher in advance. “I had the chance to speak to Conor and I could also see his frustration,” he said. “We met some weeks ago, I think after the national break, by coincidence in a restaurant and we had a chat.

“The subject came up and I apologised because I know how competitive he is. I like him a lot, I know his character very well. It was a pleasure to have him here in pre-season and this is the way it is.

“We play to win the game and the rules were clear when we made the loan. I can totally understand Patrick Vieira and also the disappointment of Conor, of course, but these were the rules when we made the loan and we don’t want to suffer from our rules.”

Tuchel, meanwhile, will be without Callum Hudson-Odoi, but could welcome Romelu Lukaku back into the fold. Asked what his £97.5m striker needs to do to salvage his season, Tuchel said: “Wait, be patient, work hard and put the team first, be ready to help the team, because as a striker you can help within seconds.”