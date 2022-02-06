Chelsea Handler Reunites with Boyfriend Jo Koy Following Hospital Scare: ‘I’m Safe and Sound’

Chelsea Handler, Jo Koy, Instagram

Chelsea Handler is on the mend following her hospitalization for an unspecified health scare on Friday.

The comedian, 46, shared an update with fans via her Instagram Story on Saturday after she was forced to cancel multiple shows on her Vaccinated & Horny Tour. Handler’s boyfriend, Jo Koy, was by her side as she revealed she had left the hospital.

“OK, everybody, I’m safe and sound. Everything’s OK,” she said in the video with a sheet mask on her face. “I’m just gonna chill out for a couple weeks to recover because my buddha came and rescued me. Right, buddha?”

“She’s good,” Koy replied, before Handler echoed, “I’m good and I will be back on track in no time.”

She added, “Also I’m going through all my DMs, well trying to, and thank you for all the love you guys. It’s so sweet. Everyone’s so sweet. Thank you for caring so much about my wellbeing.”

Chelsea Handler Hospitalized

Handler had apologized the day before for having to cancel her Friday show in Eugene, Oregon, and her Saturday shows in Portland.

“I am so sorry I had to cancel my shows tonight in Portland and my show in Eugene,” she said in a video from her hospital bed. “I had a scare at the hospital, and I don’t have COVID, and I’m OK, but I had to reschedule my shows.”

“So, I just wanted to say that, and I will see you all when I see you, and I’m sorry that I had to cancel,” she continued. “But I’m all OK. And I’m not pregnant.”

Handler also shared the news in a separate Instagram post, announcing that she was canceling her shows due to “unforeseen circumstances.” Her Eugene show has been pushed to March 4, while her two Portland shows have been rescheduled for March 5.

“Chelsea is deeply saddened to have to cancel tonight’s and tomorrow’s Portland and Eugene shows and looks forward to giving you a spectacular show in the near future,” the caption read.

Handler went Instagram official with Koy, 50, back in September. The pair first met nearly 20 years ago after being introduced by a mutual friend. Koy later appeared on Handler’s E! talk show Chelsea Lately, which ran from 2007 to 2014.

But it wasn’t until recently that their friendship turned romantic, Handler confirmed on her podcast, Dear Chelsea, in October.

In a Instagram post shared in November, Handler said Koy had “renewed her faith in men.” She wrote, “Do you know how hot it is to have a man be turned on by my honesty, strength, and confidence?”

Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy

chelsea handler/ instagram Jo Koy, Chelsea Handler

She continued, “Someone who loves the fact that I’m not going to take anyone’s s— and isn’t intimidated or emasculated by my fierceness? Jo has renewed my faith in men.”

“For everyone who is still looking for their person, do not adjust who you are or make yourself smaller to find them,” Handler added. “Be patient and never settle for anything less than you deserve. Your person is coming and sometimes — they’ve been standing in front of you the whole time.”