Chelsea Handler Goes Topless In Wild Farewell To Ellen DeGeneres

Chelsea Handler said goodbye to both her clothes and Ellen DeGeneres ahead of the talk show host’s final episode.

Handler joined an all-star ensemble of comedians to crack jokes and wish DeGeneres farewell.

The talk show that has been airing for nearly 20 years is set to come to a close May 26. DeGeneres ended the show less than two years after a BuzzFeed News investigation detailed a toxic working environment on the show’s set.

Ratings on the show took a 1 million viewer plunge in 2021 ahead of DeGeneres’ final season, the New York Times reported.

She announced she would voluntarily pull the plug on the show last May.

As the show nears its end, the “Ellen” Twitter account shared a clip featuring the comedian’s farewells on Tuesday.

Handler, in the clip, congratulated the talk show’s nearly two-decade run before taking off her top.

“I would show you my breasts but we’ve already seen them so I’ll just sit like this and tell you that I am so proud of you,” Handler said.

“You are a rock star. You made this work for 19 years and that’s a long f――-g time so go have fun, and you know what that means.”

DeGeneres, who is pictured in the corner of the clip, was speechless and laughed along to Handler’s message.

Comedian David Spade remarked on DeGeneres’ tendencies to scare guests, while Kevin Hart joked that he’d buy DeGeneres soup to eat after her final episode.

You can watch all three comedians’ goodbye messages below.

