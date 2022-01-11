Chelsea Handler dons pot-leaf bikini to ‘ski through the woods’: ‘Why not’

Chelsea Handler loves to celebrate life in very unique ways — mainly naked on snowy mountains. (Photo: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Chelsea Handler is at it again.

The comedian isn’t going to let a little snow interfere with what appear to be her two favorite things: drinking, and drinking whilst in a bikini in the snow.

“I just found out that due to popular demand we are adding a SECOND Los Angeles show on May 5th,” Handler announced on Instagram alongside a photo of herself in a bikini embroidered with marijuana leaves, holding a mason jar of weed and a bottle of vodka.

“To celebrate, I thought why not ski through the woods, and then found a mason jar of weed and my favorite vodka!” she joked. “Who knows how this got here,” she added before plugging information to her upcoming show.

It didn’t take long for fans to get in a frenzy, including Katie Couric, who offered, “You go girl!”

“You are a nut, but you look great and I’ll be at the show,” added celebrity fitness trainer Ben Bruno.

“Looking FABULOUS!!” added a fan. “WAAAAY better than the miniature Belvedere and gram of weed I gave you at your book signing in Denver for Uganda Be Kidding Me tour 😂 See you in Vegas soon!”

Handler clearly loves to celebrate milestones while near-nude on the ski slopes.

To ring in her 46th birthday last year, Handler posted a video of herself skiing down a hill in nothing but pasties, underwear and a helmet decorated with Canadian and American flags.

“It’s important to stay hydrated as well as relaxed, and it’s also important to celebrate your body no matter what age or size,” she captioned the video. “This is 46 (with some peptides) and as I transition into a mountain woman I want to give a big shout out to the two countries I have the strongest ties to.”

Outside of snow and vodka, however, Handler has a lot to celebrate these days— including a bustling romance with fellow comic Jo Koy.

Last November, Handler urged her fans to never settle for anything less than they deserve after she herself found love again at 46.

“Do you know how hot it is to have a man be turned on by my honesty, strength and confidence?” the star wrote at the time alongside a series of photos of the couple embracing. “Someone who loves the fact that I’m not going to take anyone’s s**t and isn’t intimidated or emasculated by my fierceness? Jo has renewed my faith in men.”

Story continues

Handler, who has been romantically linked to 50 Cent and hotelier André Balazs, went on to share how her relationship with the stand-up and single dad was a reminder that true love is worth waiting for.

“For everyone who is still looking for their person, do not adjust who you are or make yourself smaller to find them,” she told fans. “Be patient and never settle for anything less than you deserve. Your person is coming and sometimes — they’ve been standing in front of you the whole time.”