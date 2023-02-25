Chelsea Handler celebrates 48 with a joint, bikini skiing

Chelsea Handler shares her unique way of celebrating her birthday. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

is once again honoring a very special birthday tradition.

The comedian, who in November 2022, on Saturday to ring in her 48th year around the sun. In the video, which is set to the tune of Eminem’s “Without Me,” Handler skis in a Canadian flag bikini, set to the tune of Eminem’s “Without Me.” She captioned the video, “48! Salud!”

The marijuana enthusiast ended the video by toasting the camera with both a joint and a drink.

Handler’s followers loved the latest iteration of the annual video. Teen Wolf alum Holland Roden wrote, “This is best tradition any human could do to celebrate their birthday,” while Katie Couric joked, “You kill me.” Freida Pinto commented, “Oh yes!! The only February content I wait for. Happy birthday legend.”

The Chelsea, Lately host has honored her birthday in this way for the last three years. In 2022, she used the song “The Next Episode” by Dr. Dre featuring Snoop Dogg in the background of — and wore American flag pasties instead of a top. At the time, she was dating comedian Jo Koy, who reposted the video on his own Instagram. She captioned the post, “47. Doing all the things I love with the man I love.”

As she gets older, Handler has reflected on her choices to live a child-free life. On in September 2022, she spoke about why it was the right decision for her.

“I have so much availability for not only my nieces and nephews … but for other children in the world, because I don’t have my own. If I had my own I would be all about them,” she explained. “I look at it like this — because I don’t have my own children, I’m able to send strangers to college. I’m able to support kids that I’ll never meet, in countries that I’ll never even visit. But I’m able to give so much because I don’t have my own family and to me, that is my purpose. I would be a s***y mother. I would be selfish. I would want everything to be great for my kid and forget about all the other kids in the world.”