Chelsea Frei Joins Season 2 As Recurring – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea Frei (Dollface) has been tapped for a major recurring role opposite Oliver Hudson on the upcoming second season of Fox’s popular series The Cleaning Lady.

Written by Miranda Kwok, The Cleaning Lady stars Élodie Yung as Thony, a doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. But when the system fails, she becomes a cleaning lady for the mob and starts playing the game by her own rules.

Frei portrays Maya Campbell. When Maya took up a job as a bartender in Vegas to pay off her student loans, she had no idea that her entire life would be turned around when FBI Special Agent Garrett Miller (Hudson) used his charms to turn her into a confidential informant. Maya became integral to a major FBI drug case, but when a fiery affair ended their relationship — and Garrett’s marriage — he was forced to sever all ties and walk away from the case in order to save his career. Now in Season 2, Maya comes back into the picture and Garrett becomes determined to make things right and get her out. Question is — does Maya want to be saved from the crime world she’s now deeply enmeshed in? Her character will be introduced in the second episode of Season 2.

Adan Canto, Martha Millan, Jay Mohr, Liza Weil, and Shiva Negar also star.

The series was developed by executive producer Kwok and executive-produced by showrunner Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar), and executive producers Shay Mitchell, David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega, and Paola Suarez. It was produced in partnership between Fox Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television.

Frei toplines the forthcoming Freeform series While You Were Breeding, which follows Kacey (Frei), single for the first time in her 30s, as she escapes her fast-paced life in Los Angeles to see the world. Her other recent credits also include recurring arcs on Hulu’s Dollface and The Time Traveler’s Wife for HBO, and a starring role in Fox comedy series The Moodys. Frei is repped by Paradigm and Artists First.

Season 2 of The Cleaning Lady premieres Monday, Sept. 19 at 9 PM on Fox.