Chegg, Simon Property, Activision Blizzard, Take Two Interactive, Spirit

Chegg (CHGG)

Chegg shares fell about 20% after the education company’s 2023 revenue guidance came in below Wall Street expectations. Chegg sees revenue of $745 million to $760 million versus estimates of $820.5 million.

The company’s fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share of 40 cents came in above analyst expectations of 38 cents. Net revenue for the same period was $205.2 million versus an estimate of $202.8 million.

Simon Property Group (SPG)

Simon Property Group’s fourth quarter funds from operations came in at $3.15 per share versus analyst estimates of $2.87. Revenue for the real estate company’s latest quarter came in at $1.4 billion, ahead of expectations of $1.29 billion.

Simon Property announced it will maintain its quarterly dividend at $1.80 per share.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Activision Blizzard posted net bookings soared 43% year-over-year to $3.57 billion last quarter, beating analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The video game company’s adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.87 versus estimates of $1.52. Monthly active users grew 4.9% year-over-year to 389 million, compared to expectations of 388.4 million.

Take Two Interactive (TTWO)

Take Two interactive slashed its net bookings guidance for the full year, missing analyst estimates. The video-game maker forecasts net bookings between $5.2 billion to $5.25 billion versus estimates of $5.48 billion.

Net bookings for the company’s latest quarter came in at $1.38 billion, versus estimates of $1.45 billion. Adjusted earnings per share of 86 cents came in line with expectations. Take Two posted total net revenue of $1.41 billion, up 56% year-over-year.

Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

Spirit shares moved higher after the airline reported adjusted earnings per share of 12 cents which beat analyst estimates of 4 cents. Sales of $1.39 billion also beat analyst expectations of $1.38 billion. The airline said leisure demand has remained strong and expects full year 2023 capacity to be up 19%-22% compared to 2022.

