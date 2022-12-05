‘Cheers’ & ‘Veronica Closet’ Star, Reality TV Vet Was 71 – The Hamden Journal

Here is the text of the IG post:

Kirstie Alley, who won an Emmy for Cheers and went on to lead Veronica’s Closet and appear in numerous unscripted shows, has died of cancer, according to a post on her official Instagram account (read it below). She was 71.

Alley earned five consecutive Lead Actress Emmy nominations from 1988-93 for playing Rebecca Howe on Cheers, having joined the NBC comedy in its sixth season after original star Shelley Long left. She won the Emmy in 1991. Alley also won an Emmy for her starring role in the 1994 telefilm David’s Mother and was nominated in 1998 for her lead turn in NBC’s Veronica Closet. She also had an Emmy nom for a supporting role in the 1997 miniseries The Last Don.

Born on January 12, 1951, in Wichita, Kansas, Alley began her screen career in the late 1970s and played Saavik in the hit 1982 feature Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. She landed her first starring TV role in the short-lived ABC drama series Masquerade, opposite Rod Taylor and Greg Evigan. It aired from December 1983-April 1984.

She also continued to land big-screen roles, including 1984’s Runaway and Blind Date, before starring in the popular 1985 miniseries North and South. She reprised her Virgilia Hazard role for the the 1986 mini North and South: Book II.

Here is the Instagram post in full:

To all our friends, far and wide around the world…

We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.

She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.

We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care.

Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did.

We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time.

True and Lillie Parker

