Cheech Marin, Oscar Nuñez & Brett Cullen Among 9 Rounding Out Cast – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: The Long Game adds Cheech Marin (Spy Kids, Coco), Oscar Nuñez (The Office, The Lost City), and Brett Cullen (Joker, Winning Time) to its lineup, joining previously announced Jay Hernandez, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Dennis Quaid, and Julian Works.

Rounding out the cast are Richard Robichaux (Boyhood, Bernie), Jimmy Gonzales (Blue Miracle, Mayans M.C.) Gregory Diaz IV (In The Heights, Vampires vs. the Bronx), Miguel Ángel Garcia (Blue Miracle, Promised Land), Christian Gallegos (Border Break, Dreamer), and José Julián (Murder in the Woods, Narcos: Mexico).

Marin will portray Pollo, the golf course’s oracular groundskeeper who sets the young caddies on their journey. Diaz, Garcia, Gallegos, and Julián will portray the young golf players. No further details on the remainder of the roles were released.

Based on a true story set in mid-1950s Texas, the film spotlights five young Mexican-American caddies at a local, exclusive golf club where the discriminatory laws of the era forbade them from playing. Out of their love for the game, they created their own homemade course in the Texas desert and, with the help of a resilient Latino coach, went on to overcome the challenges of racism and discrimination to beat the wealthy, all-white teams to win the 1957 Texas State High School Golf Championship.

Julio Quintana will direct from a screenplay by Quintana, Paco Farias, and Jennifer C. Stetson based on the acclaimed book Mustang Miracle by Humberto G. Garcia.

Mucho Mas Media, Endeavor Content, and Bonniedale will finance and produce the inspirational period golf feature. Physical production will begin this month.

Marin is represented by Innovative Artists and CAA; Nuñez by Artists & Representatives and Omnipop Talent Group; Cullen by Innovative Artists and Lovett Management, Robichaux by A3 Artists Agency and Principal Entertainment LA; Gonzales by Alexander White Agency and Authentic Management; Diaz by United Talent Agency and GD3 Management; Garcia by CESD Talent Agency and Inclusion, Gallegos by Joseph Le Talent Agency and Marque Entertainment, and Julián by Paradigm Talent Agency and Canopy Media Partners.